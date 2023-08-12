The Miami Marlins are attempting to make the postseason. Today, we will talk about why you should bet on the Miami Marlins to make the playoffs in 2023 and why it's a good investment.

The Marlins came into today's action with good odds to make the playoffs, according to FanDuel. Now, they hope to continue the push and make the postseason for the first time since 2020. The Marlins entered today 15 games behind the Atlanta Braves for first place in the NL East. However, they also entered play trailing the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds by a half-game for the final wildcard spot in the NL. There is so much to play for, and the Marlins have as good a chance as any to make the playoffs. Additionally, we have seen what damage they have done when they have made the playoffs in the past.

Today we will give three reasons why the Marlins will make the playoffs. Also, we will showcase what they must do to make the postseason and what must happen.

The Miami Marlins Control Their Destiny

The Miami Marlins oddly control their destiny. Well, they did a good job earlier in the week when they took two of three from the Cincinnati Reds. The Marlins will get a major test against the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-game set at Chavez Ravine next weekend. Then, they will travel down the I-5 Freeway to take on the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. The Marlins will finish the month with the Washington Nationals and Tampa Bay Rays at home.

September will start with a four-game series with the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Then, they will host the Dodgers for three at LoanDepot Park. The true test will come when the Marlins endure a six-game road trip against the Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers. Next, they will host the Braves, New York Mets, and Brewers for a nine-game homestand. The Marlins end the regular season with a series at Citi Field against the Mets and PNC Park against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Marlins can clearly control their destiny if they manage to win these important series against the same teams they are battling. Furthermore, they have 13 games against the Nationals, Mets, and Pirates, who are all already looking forward to next season. There will be plenty of chances to pick up some wins, and the Marlins must take advantage of this.

The Miami Marlins Have Hot Bets

The Miami Marlins are hitting relatively well. However, they lack power. The Marlins rank third in batting average and 16th in on-base percentage. Yet, they are only 26th in runs, 27th in home runs, and 26th in slugging percentage.

Josh Bell is the newest addition to the roster and came into today's action hitting .314 with four home runs, eight RBIs, and six runs for the Marlins. Meanwhile, Luis Arraez has been amazing all season, batting .366 with three home runs, 52 RBIs, and 47 runs. Jake Burger was also a new addition and is currently hitting .242 with one home run, two RBIs, and three runs with his new squad. Meanwhile, Bryan De La Cruz continued to rake, batting .265 with 16 home runs, 59 RBIs, and 48 runs. Jorge Soler is hitting .244 with 28 home runs, 62 RBIs, and 62 runs, positioning himself as the most dangerous power hitter in the lineup.

This lineup can rake. Unfortunately, they have fallen victim to inconsistency. The goal is to get hot and continue to hit the baseball. Luckily, they will face some weak pitching in the coming weeks. The opportunity for greatness is there for the taking.

The Pitching Staff is Good Enough to Make the 2023 MLB Playoffs

If you had told anyone that Sandy Alcantara would struggle this season, you would assume the Marlins would have a horrible pitching staff. Amazingly, it has not turned out that way. The Miami Marlins currently rank 16th in team ERA. Furthermore, their starting pitchers are 12th, and relief pitchers are 18th (coming into Saturday's game with the New York Yankees).

Eury Perez is 5-4 with a 2.79 ERA to lead the staff. Meanwhile, Jesus Luzardo is 8-7 with a 3.91 ERA. Braxton Garrett is 6-3 with a 4.08 ERA. Likewise, Alcantara is 4-10 with a 4.28 ERA. But he is heating up as he has tossed seven straight starts with six innings. Also, four of his six starts have resulted in two or fewer runs allowed. If Alcantara can continue to pitch well and regain his CY Young form, the Marlins will greatly benefit. Moreover, it could be the final straw that pushes the Marlins to the playoffs.

A.J. Puk has been the closer. Though, he has not been great, as he is 5-4 with a 4.62 ERA with 15 saves and six blown saves. The Marlins acquired David Robertson from the Mets to fill the gap at closer. Now, they have a certified stopper who can be the last resort when the Marlins need him. Robertson can also serve as a significant difference between making the playoffs and missing it by one game.