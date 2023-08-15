The Miami Marlins currently find themselves in third place in the National League East after a 5-1 win over the Houston Astros on Monday. The Marlins are looking up at the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves with plenty of time left to make a run at a playoff spot.

Recently former Astro Yuli Gurriel sounded off on what it was like to face his former Houston teammates. Derek Jeter, part of a Marlins ownership group, was called out by an ex-Marlins owner over the removal of a center field statue in the team's LoanDepot Park.

It's been an eventful season for the Marlins despite the team's struggles at times.

On Monday, position players Jorge Soler, Luis Arraez, and Josh Bell combined to accomplish a feat that hadn't been seen in a Marlins baseball game since 1998.

Jorge Soler, Luis Arraez, and Josh Bell went back-to-back-to-back for Miami tonight. It's just the second time it's happened in Marlins franchise history. In 1998, Derrek Lee, Cliff Floyd, and Kevin Orie did it in the 9th inning to spark a 6-run comeback against the Cardinals. pic.twitter.com/yqRNi3Xm1L — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 15, 2023

Bell is currently hitting .244 with 16 home runs and 58 RBI on the season. He's been a big part of a Marlins offense that currently ranks third in MLB in hitting with a team average of .262.

Arraez is a 26-year-old second baseman currently hitting .366 with five home runs on the season. Soler meanwhile has 28 home runs and .244 batting average for the Marlins.

The Marlins third-to-last in MLB in home runs so far during the 2023 season, which makes Monday's feat all the more impressive.

As the season heads toward its inevitable second-half crescendo, the Marlins are beginning to play their best ball. The team has followed a five-game losing streak up with five wins in their last six.

Manager Skip Schumaker's team might not have what it takes to make it to baseball's second season in 2023. One thing's for sure, however: they have what it takes to make things interesting, and to thrill Miami fans in the process.