When the Marlins traded for Arraez during the offseason, they knew they were getting an elite hitter. Now just a few games after the season started, the 26-year-old has proven that Miami made the right move acquiring him.

On Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, Arraez completed the cycle in the eighth inning of as he hit a single. He had a double on his first hit of the day in the first inning before getting a triple and delivering a home run in the sixth and seventh innings, respectively.

Before the said showdown, the Marlins were the only team in MLB history to not have hit a cycle. Now, they have finally gotten out of that lone club. Even better, Arraez’s cycle is the first in the big league this season, and hopes are certainly high he can add more to that tally for the Marlins.

Sure enough, Luis Arraez’s accomplishment sent MLB Twitter into absolute frenzy. Marlins fans also couldn’t hold back their delight over the history that they just witnessed, all while heaping praise on their 26-year-old star.

“Luis Arraez has hit for the cycle! Dude is legit such a good hitter,” one amazed fan said.

Another commenter wrote, “It happened. After 4,699 games, the Marlins have a player hit for the cycle, and his name is Luis Arraez.”

“Put some respect on Luis Arraez‘s name. First player to hit for the cycle in Marlins history,” a Third Marlins supporter said.

It’s a good day for Marlins baseball, indeed.