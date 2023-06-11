Building a lead on the Miami Marlins is not a good enough way to ensure a victory these days. The Marlins have proved to be the kings of the comeback, and they demonstrated it once again Sunday in their 6-5 triumph over the Chicago White Sox.

The relentless Miami #Marlins with back-to-back 9th inning comebacks over the Chicago #Whitesox.

They are 37-29, tied with the #Dodgers for the third-best record in the NL.

It is their 20th comeback victory of the season. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 11, 2023

The Marlins used a 3-run rally in the ninth inning to overtake Chicago, and the final inning triumph over the South Siders was their second in a row. The Marlins have managed comeback triumphs in 5 of their last 7 games, and they have won 20 games in that manner for the season.

Jorge Soler was a dynamic performer for the Marlins as he belted a pair of home runs, and that played a key role in Miami's ability to take the last 2 games of the series. Luis Arraez had just 1 hit in 5 at bats, and that had an impact on his attempt to hit .400 this season. He started the game with a .402 average, but his slow day at the plate caused his average to drop to .397.

Jean Segura started the comeback in the final inning with a home run off reliever Kendall Graveman that cut Chicago's lead to 5-4, and Bryan De La Cruz followed with a tw0-run double that allowed Miami to move into the lead.

Chicago was unable to mount any kind of rally, as Marlins closer A.J. Puk retired the home team in order in the bottom of the 9th inning.

Chicago starter Lucas Giolito had pitched an excellent game, striking out 8 in 7.0 innings and allowing just 1 run. However, the bullpen was unable to come through and that cost Giolito a victory.