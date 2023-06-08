Luis Arraez has long been one of the most consistent hitters in baseball. No one could have expected the type of season he's having with the Miami Marlins though, one that could end in historic fashion.

Arraez is currently hitting .403 through 58 games. That is the deepest into a season a player has hit above .400 since Chipper Jones did it until June 18 in 2008. He's just the third player this century to hit .400 into June.

With the buzz around Arraez and his quest for .400 ramping up, sportsbooks are accommodating baseball fans who want to win some money as Arraez tries for history. FanDuel released odds for the Marlins' second baseman to still be hitting .400 by the All-Star break, something that hasn’t been done since Rod Carew did it in 1983.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Arraez could give fans a pretty payout with the +350 odds that he carries if he's able to sustain the .400 average through the break in mid-July. Those who don’t think he'll be able to do it won’t profit much with the -500 odds posted by FanDuel.

Several players have lifted their batting average above .400 after the All-Star break since Ted Williams last hit the plateau in a full Major League Baseball season in 1941. None were able to carry it into and through the final game of the season though.

Luis Arraez still has a long way to go before he cements his name in history, but it will be fun to watch him try to accomplish the feat that has eluded hitters for 82 seasons. He already became the first Marlins player to hit for the cycle and will be the center of attention for Marlins fans throughout the summer.