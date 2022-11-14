Published November 14, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Miami Marlins hired Caroline O’Connor to be their president of business operations, per Bleacher Report. As a result of the move, the Marlins have become the first franchise in major US professional sports history to have women in both the GM and president roles. Miami previously made history by hiring Kim Ng to be their GM, making Ng the first female general manager in MLB.

The Marlins also recently hired Skip Schumaker to replace Don Mattingly as manager. Miami will have no shortage of new leadership next season.

The Marlins are fresh off of a disappointing 2022 campaign. They have plenty of talented and young starting pitching, but lack much in the way of offense. Miami has been rumored to be actively shopping SP Pablo Lopez this offseason. They are hoping to compete sooner rather than later, but the NL East features 3 impressive teams ahead of them. The Mets and Braves fought all season long for the top spot in the division. Meanwhile, it was the Phillies that ultimately reached the World Series.

O’Connor, Ng, and Schumaker will try to help the Marlins play a competitive brand of baseball in 2023 and beyond. In the end, the Marlins hired O’Connor and Ng for their ability. Making history is a nice bonus, but Miami’s ultimate goal is to return to the World Series for the first time since 2003. Their offseason will be interesting to follow. If the Marlins can add 3-4 impact bats in the lineup, they will have a chance of competing next season.