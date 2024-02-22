Tim Anderson is reportedly in agreement on a contract with the Miami Marlins as 2024 spring training gets underway.

The Miami Marlins have a new shortstop. Miami and former Chicago White Sox All-Star Tim Anderson are reportedly in agreement on a one-year, $5 million contract for the 2024 season, per Jesse Rogers of ESPN. Anderson was previously linked to the Marlins in MLB free agency, but an agreement wasn't reached until Thursday. However, the contract is still pending a physical as of this story's writing.

Anderson, 30, endured a down 2023 season. He is a former batting champion and two-time All-Star, however. It would not be surprising to see Anderson bounce back with a fresh start in Miami.

Additionally, the White Sox struggled in 2023. Meanwhile, the Marlins reached the postseason. So perhaps playing for a potential contender, although it is uncertain how well Miami will fare in 2024, can help Anderson return to his All-Star form.

Tim Anderson's fit with Marlins

Anderson is expected to become Miami's primary shortstop. Miami usually leans on the pitching rotation but perhaps the offense will step up in 2024. Anderson, Luis Arraez and Josh Bell are set to lead the infield, while Jazz Chisholm Jr. will continue to play center field.

The Marlins would benefit from adding at least one, possibly two more reliable bats to the lineup. With that being said, Tim Anderson's presence on this team will be pivotal.

Sure, Anderson did not have the best 2023 season. He is still a big league veteran who can step into a leadership role for Miami. The Marlins feature a fairly young roster so adding a veteran like Anderson is a great move.

Do you think the Marlins can make another playoff run in 2024?