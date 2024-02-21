An update on Tim Anderson and the Marlins and a look at why Miami should sign the two-time All-Star in MLB free agency.

It was previously reported that Tim Anderson and the Miami Marlins are connected in MLB free agency. On Wednesday, Jon Morosi confirmed that Miami has offered Anderson a contract to be the team's shortstop.

Anderson has enjoyed an impressive big league career. He is a two-time All-Star and former American League batting champion. Anderson, who made his debut in 2016 with the Chicago White Sox, has spent his entire career in Chicago. It appears that will change before the 2024 season begins, however.

The Marlins made a postseason run in 2023. They feature a young group of players with potential. Miami's pitching is their strength, but they have made an effort to add offense.

So should the Marlins do everything in their power to sign Tim Anderson?

Why Marlins must sign Tim Anderson

Anderson endured a forgettable 2023 campaign with the White Sox. He slashed just .245/.286/.296/.582 and hit just one total home run. Anderson has never been much of a power threat, but this is a player who crushed 20 homers back in 2018. He has enough power from the right-side of the plate to hit more than one long ball.

There's reason for optimism when it comes to Anderson's chances of bouncing back in 2024. He made back-to-back All-Star teams in 2021 and 2022, and hit over .300 in each of those seasons. Anderson also recorded an OPS of .806 or better from 2019-2021.

Anderson is still only 30 years old as well. The Marlins are looking to make Anderson their starting shortstop for at least the 2024 season, if not longer. Anderson plays with intensity on the field and would give the Marlins' lineup a much-needed boost.

He'd also instantly become a leader for Miami. The Marlins have a fairly young roster so Anderson's veteran prowess would prove to be pivotal for the ball club.

It's unclear where Tim Anderson will end up signing as of this story's writing. Despite his down 2023 campaign, Anderson would help a lot of teams in 2024. The Marlins should continue pursuing the veteran shortstop in MLB free agency, as he could help them make another playoff run.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Tim Anderson and the Marlins as they are made available.