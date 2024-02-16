The Marlins are making a push to bring Tim Anderson to Miami.

While the Miami Marlins have been involved in trade talks, they've yet to make a real splash in free agency. As the Marlins look to add a spark to the offense, Miami is looking into a potential Tim Anderson bounce back season.

The Marlins have officially made a contract offer to Anderson, via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. While the financials were not revealed, it's clear Miami is looking to sign the shortstop.

As they prepare for spring training, Jon Berti is the favorite to open the year as the starting shortstop. However, he is career .258 hitter with 23 home runs, 120 RBI and 92 stolen bases. Berti is coming off a year where he hit .294 with seven long balls and 33 RBI, both career-highs. He set his career-highs in steals with 42 in 2022. Still, entering his age-34 season, the Marlins at least want some competition.

Anderson was absolutely abysmal in 2023. In his final season with the Chicago White Sox, the infielder hit .245 with one home run, 25 RBI and 13 stolen bases over 123 games. His performance has played a part in his lengthy free agency.

However, prior to the 2023 season, Anderson was elected to two-start All-Star games. He's a former Silver Slugger and won the batting title in 2019 by hitting .335. Over his entire eight-year career, Anderson has hit .282 with 98 home runs, 338 RBI and 117 stolen bases.

In Miami, Tim Anderson could occupy shortstop next to star hitter Luis Arraez. He would need quite the bounce back to return to his All-Star form, but Anderson would at least give the Marlins options around the infield.

With an offer in place, it'll now be up to Anderson to choose Miami or not.