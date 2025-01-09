The Boston Red Sox have already swung one major pitching trade for former Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet. Still, landing Sandy Alcantara from the Miami Marlins would only make the Red Sox scarier.

However, those rumors have come to an end almost as quickly as they began. The Marlins have no plans to trade Sandy Alcantara before Opening Day, via Craig Mish of the Miami Herald. Miami has reportedly given their ace, ‘several assurances,' of this stance.

It was previously reported that the Red Sox were looking to make another big splash and that Alcantara was on their radar, via Jon Morosi of the MLB Network. Perhaps Boston and Miami will restart trade talks around the deadline. But for now, any blockbuster Alcantara deal with the Red Sox or any team is off the table.

Alcantara missed the entire 2024 season as he recovered from Tommy John surgery. However, he was the NL Cy Young winner in 2022, pitching to a 14-9 record, 2.28 ERA and a 207/50 K/BB ratio. Over his entire seven year MLB career, Alcantara has pitched to a 3.32 ERA and a 789/273 K/BB ratio.

Alongside trading for Crochet, the Red Sox also signed Walker Buehler to a one-year deal. If they were to landed Alcantara as well, and assuming everyone is healthy, they'd have one of the scariest three-headed combos in the league.

But that will remain simply a pipe dream for now. As much as the Marlins have been willing to make trades, Alcantara is one name they have no interest in dealing. If the Red Sox are still keen on making a major move, they'll continue sniffing around. They'll just have to take the Marlins' number out of their phone book.

For Miami, they're hoping Sandy Alcantara makes a clean return to the mound before making a decision on him. With this stance in play, it wouldn't be shocking if he was named the Opening Day starter.