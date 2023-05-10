Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

It’s Eury Perez time in South Beach. The Miami Marlins have decided to call up their top prospect to make his MLB debut on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds after just 44 starts in the minor leagues.

Via Craig Mish:

“The Miami Marlins are calling up 20 year old top pitching prospect Eury Perez. This historical start will be Friday Night at loanDepot Park against the Cincinnati Reds per sources.”

Not only is Perez the Fish’s best pitching prospect, he’s the third-best in all of baseball. The righty was signed by Miami as an undrafted free agent back in 2019 for $200,000 out of the Dominican Republic and proceeded to put on a bunch of weight and grow upwards. Perez now stands at 6 foot 8 and 220 pounds, despite being just 20 years old.

The Marlins’ staff has been very underwhelming thus far. Jesus Luzardo’s 3.38 ERA is the best in the rotation while reigning Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara owns an ERA of 4.53. Hopefully, Perez can add a spark. He’s dealing in Double-A Pensacola, going 3-1 with a 2.32 ERA in six starts, striking out 42 in 31 innings of work.

The Dominican has an absolutely electrifying heater that consistently sits in the 95-97 range. He can even ramp it up to triple digits when necessary. Perez complements the fastball with a tight slider, solid changeup, and curveball, although he’s relied more on the slider this year.

While Perez is young, he has all the talent to succeed at the MLB level and potentially develop into a star in the future. Friday will be the biggest day of his life.