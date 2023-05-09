Jean Segura has been one of the most consistent hitters in Major League Baseball throughout his 12-year career. This season is an outlier, with the Miami Marlins infielder struggling to find his stroke at the plate.

A career .283 hitter, Segura has a .186 batting average in 33 games this season. After being ejected in an 0-for-3 effort on Monday, Segura talked about the forgettable start to his Marlins career.

“It really sucks. This is one of the worst feelings I have felt in my career, to know I haven’t been able to produce and to help the team, to be the kind of player I have always been at the Major League level. I just can’t explain how terrible I feel and how bad it’s been,” Segura said.

The Marlins inked Segura to a two-year deal in January after he helped the Philadelphia Phillies reach the World Series in 2022. He was a fan favorite in Philadelphia, but the Phillies decided to go all in on Trea Turner this offseason, leaving Segura as the odd man out of the infield.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Segura said he’s not sure why he’s having a down year but knows he needs to turn things around quickly.

“I need to figure it out soon because this is the big leagues. You’re not here to go there and not produce and not help the team,” Segura said. “You have to figure it out soon. At some point, somebody’s going to come over and take your job.”

For the time being, the Marlins seem to be willing to ride things out with Jean Segura as their everyday third baseman.