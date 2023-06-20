Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez has been amazing thus far in the 2023 MLB season, and that's saying it lightly. He is on pace to become just the first player in the big leagues since Boston Red Sox legend Ted Williams in 1941 to bat .400 or better in a season after going off again at the plate Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays at home.

In that game, Luis Arraez went 5-for-5 with a run and two RBI to raise his batting average this year to .400 — again — and help the Marlins get away with an 11-0 victory. Arraez entered the contest with a .388 batting average, but he's been on a roll again of late. Over his last three games, Arraez has gone 11-for-14 with five RBI and four runs.

Once again, Twitter can't believe what Luis Arraez has been doing all season long.

My goodness. Luis Arraez is now 5-5 tonight and batting .400 on the season. pic.twitter.com/qHjWNWaM17 — Will Manso (@WillManso) June 20, 2023

🚨 LUIS ARRAEZ IS BATTING .400 🚨 pic.twitter.com/6E4KD3vEhA — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 20, 2023

I don’t even understand how this human exits. Luis Arraez. 4 for 4. His 5th 4-hit game. Batting average back up to .398. I just…he’s unreal. pic.twitter.com/ci5qnud7M0 — jeremy taché (@jeremytache) June 20, 2023

Luis Arraez now has three 5-hit games in the 2023 MLB regular season and it's not even July yet. Just last Friday, he went 5-for-5 with two runs and three RBI in a 6-5 victory on the road against the Washington Nationals. His first 5-hit of the year happened earlier his month in a 12-1 demolition of the Oakland Athletics at home in which he went 5-for-5 with three doubles and five RBI.

Miami #Marlins IF Luis Arraez, after his second 5-hit game in three days, is hitting .400 once again.

He’s our modern day version of Tony Gwynn and Rod Carew — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 20, 2023

Arraez lacks the power to constantly send balls out of the park, as he only has two home runs this season, but batting .400 and sporting a .450 on-base percentage more than makes up for his lack of taters.

The 26-year-old Arraez will look to deal more damage at the plate Tuesday in the second game of the series versus Toronto.