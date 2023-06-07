The Miami Marlins have already played 62 games in the 2023 MLB regular season, and so far, infielder Luis Arraez continues to be an on-base machine for the team. In fact, he just became the first player in 15 years to hit at least .400 through 62 games in a campaign, per ESPN Stats & Info:

Luis Arraez went 2-4 in the Marlins' win over the Royals tonight. Arraez is now hitting .401 on the season, making him the 1st player to be batting .400 or better 62 team games into a season since Chipper Jones in 2008 (.421).

Luis Arraez was instrumental in the Marlins' 6-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals at home Tuesday night. On top of his two hits, he also had two runs and an RBI.

Apart from his incredible batting average, he also owns a .451 OBP and a .946 OPS. He's not someone the Marlins can expect to send balls out of the park on a regular basis, as Arraez has never been known as a power hitter (just one home run so far this year), but whenever they need a hit, he's likelier than most players to provide that.

Arraez is just in the second percentile of hard hit percentage and third percentile in barrel rate, but he rarely strikes out (100th percentile in K%) and is also on the 98th percentile in terms of xBA.

Moreover, Luis Arraez entered the Kansas City game with a .414 BABIP. That is going to be so difficult to sustain for the rest of the season, but in any case, it is clear that Arraez is one of the best pure hitters — if not the best — in the big leagues today.