The Miami Marlins are seeing their playoff chances start to fade and are looking for some bullpen help to reverse their fortunes. According to Bob Nightengale, the Marlins are expected to put in claims for at least one of Reynaldo Lopez, Matt Moore or Dominic Leone, all of whom were placed on waivers by the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.

The Angles placed six players on waivers, potentially cleaning house for the end of a disappointing season. Some of those players are still in uniform for the Angels but it looks like at least one of them will be with a new team by the end of the week.

Reynaldo Lopez is probably the best of the three available. He has a 2.31 ERA with the Angels since being acquired via trade from the Chicago White Sox. He has a 3.12 ERA with 13 strikeouts and a save in 10 August appearances.

Matt Moore is a veteran lefty who could benefit the Marlins. He has an impressive 2.30 ERA in 43 relief innings this season, though he's allowed four runs in his last three appearances. He also has experience as a starter, though he hasn’t started a game since 2021.

Leone was not part of the initial wave of releases but got the boot nonetheless and will have a shot at latching onto another team. He has a 5.25 ERA with the Angels after coming over from the New York Mets.

The Marlins bullpen is middle of the pack in terms of ERA but could use some reinforcements for September.