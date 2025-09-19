The Texas Rangers have activated right-hander Tyler Mahle from the 60-day injured list to start Friday’s series opener against the Miami Marlins in Arlington. Mahle, sidelined since June 15 with a rotator cuff strain, returns after more than three months away from a big-league mound.

Mahle made three rehab appearances at Triple-A Round Rock earlier this month. He got off on the wrong foot in his first outing, surrendering five runs in one inning, but rebounded with 6 1/3 scoreless frames, allowing only three hits while striking out nine. In total, he logged 7.1 innings during his assignment, finishing with 10 strikeouts against two walks. His most recent outing ended at 52 pitches, a workload that suggests the Rangers will manage his pitch count carefully. Manager Bruce Bochy confirmed Mahle will be limited to around 75 pitches against Miami.

Before the injury, Mahle had been one of Texas’ most reliable starters in 2025. Across 14 starts, he recorded a 6–3 record with a 2.34 ERA over 77 innings, striking out 56 while holding opponents in check despite a modest 18.2% strikeout rate. He did not allow more than three runs in any of his first 12 outings, but he gave up four runs in each of his final two starts before the shoulder injury shut him down in June.

Historically, Mahle has handled Miami well, posting a 2.74 ERA across four career starts against the Marlins. He will face Miami’s Janson Junk (6–3, 4.48 ERA) in Friday’s opener. The Marlins, at 73–80, arrive in Texas riding a surge after sweeping the Colorado Rockies and winning seven of their last eight games.

Tyler Mahle's return comes at a make-or-break point in the Rangers’ season, as they fight tooth and nail to keep their postseason hopes alive. Texas enters the weekend 79–74, on a four-game losing streak following a sweep at the hands of the Houston Astros. They sit 5.0 games back in the American League West and trail the Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners, New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians, and the Astros in the Wild Card race. With nine games remaining, the Rangers likely need to finish at least 8–1 to keep faint postseason hopes alive.

Mahle’s start also carries weight for his career outlook. Since signing a two-year deal with Texas in December 2023, the 30-year-old has battled repeated arm and shoulder issues. After missing much of 2023 while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, Mahle made only three starts in 2024 before being shut down again. His durability concerns suggest he will face another offseason of short-term contract offers as he approaches free agency.

To make room on the roster, the Rangers designated reliever Carl Edwards Jr. for assignment. Mahle will make two more starts before the regular season ends, Friday against the Marlins and in the final week against either the Twins or Guardians.