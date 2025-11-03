The Miami Marlins are looking to make their way back into playoff contention. Now, they have another key front office piece in place.

The Marlins have promoted Gabe Kapler to general manager, via Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic. He had previously served as assistant general manager. Prior to joining the Marlins, Kapler spent time as manager of both the Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants.

While they missed the playoffs for a second-straight year in 2025, Miami did show some signs of life. They went 79-83, which outside of their Wild Card season in 2023, is the franchise's most wins since 2016. Young players such as Xavier Edwards, Kyle Stowers and Augustin Ramirez are forming the core of the lineup. Furthermore, Eury Perez looks like a star while Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera are both top of the rotation guys, if they aren't trade.

Kapler's job will be helping the Marlins fill any holes on their roster. He will be working under president of baseball operations Peter Bendix, who ultimately will have the final say. However, Kapler has been with the Marlins since 2023. He has a strong understanding of what Miami wants to do and how Bendix wants to operate.

His came with many ups and downs. Kapler holds a 456-411 managerial record overall, leading the San Francisco Giants to the playoffs in 2021. However, after being ousted from that role, Kapler has transitioned to the front office.

The Marlins aren't complaining, as they've now made him a major part of their offseason plans. How Miami chooses to operate will determine how serious they are about competing in 2025. Kapler will now have his fingerprints on many of those decisions.