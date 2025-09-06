The Miami Marlins started their weekend series against the Philadelphia Phillies at 65-75. Marlins manager Clayton McCullough made headlines after a rant about an umpire. However, there is little that he could say to help his team secure a playoff spot. Instead, the team's focus should shift to free agents like Tomoyuki Sugano, Tyler O'Neill, and Luke Weaver this winter.

Miami's season has been full of ups and downs. On one hand, players like Edward Cabrera and Javier Sanoja have emerged as key pieces of the Marlins' future. On the other, veterans like Sandy Alcantara survived the trade deadline and put the team in a tough position heading into the offseason. However, the team has the pieces in place to be a contender in future years.

Teams like the Chicago White Sox and Marlins are very similar. Each of them have an intriguing mix of young talent and veterans that could grow together. However, the older players have injury histories that might not make them a good fit on their rosters long-term. At this point, each team's front office could play a big role in the development of the team moving forward.

For the Marlins, the team has enough money to make some interesting moves in free agency. However, Miami does not have the capital to pursue the top names on the market like Pete Alonso or Dylan Cease. Despite the limitations that come with being in a small market, McCullough and the front office have an interesting case to make to potential additions in the winter.

While the Marlins likely won't bring in a big name before next season, there are still good players available. All it takes is some cagey moves and picking the right talent to bring in. Here are three players Miami should pursue.

Outfielder Tyler O'Neill

O'Neill's 2025 season has been an interesting one. The outfielder made a name for himself with the Boston Red Sox last year, making him one of the more attractive names on the market last offseason. O'Neill joined the Baltimore Orioles on a massive deal, and the team thought he could be the slugger that the team needed to get over the hump in the American League East.

Unfortunately for O'Neill, injuries and inconsistency have him at the wrong end of a lot of criticism. However, he has a chance to find a new home if he decides to opt out of his contract with two years left on his deal. If he makes that choice and bets on himself, he needs to find a team willing to let him play with freedom without burying him in expectations.

The young bats on the Marlins have had clutch moments this season. However, Miami has struggled to swing its bats with any kind of power this season. As a team, their 132 home runs on the season ranks near the bottom of the league. If nothing else, O'Neill comes in as a player who can hit some home runs and bring some rhythm to a Marlins offense that could really use it.

Starting pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano

In an age where players coming from Japan enjoy a lot of success in Major League Baseball, Sugano is another great example. The Orioles have dealt with injuries to their pitching staff all season, but their rookie has been consistent. Sugano turned heads at the beginning of his career, even if he started to get quiet as the season went on. In the right situation, he could be elite.

The Marlins' starting rotation is in a state of flux. Alcantara's future is the biggest decision that McCullough and the front office need to make in the offseason. If the team moves on from the former National League Cy Young Award winner, it needs a replacement. Sugano can come in and be that pitcher on a small deal that gives Miami flexibility in its staff in the future.

Sugano had lofty expectations for the Orioles before the season began. Unfortunately for him and Baltimore, the team was unable to overcome a tough start. However, the starter has done more than enough to garner interest from teams around the league. It would have to be at the right price, but Sugano could be a key addition to Miami's starting rotation.

Relief pitcher Luke Weaver

Weaver burst onto the scene during the New York Yankees' playoff run last season. However, New York brought in Devin Willams in the offseason to be the new closer. Despite the addition, Weaver has had time as the Yankees' closer amid struggles from the former All-Star in his first season in New York. After the trade deadline, Weaver might be the odd man out.

Weaver has endured his own struggles this season. Despite that, he is a pitcher who could easily find a new home this winter if he wants to test the market this winter. The Marlins are one team who would jump at the chance to bring in an elite closer with playoff experience to a roster with almost none of it. Miami should heavily consider pursuing Weaver when the time comes.

The Marlins have everything they need to build a good roster moving forward. Miami's young talent, headlined by Kyle Stowers, is poised for a big step forward in 2026. However, bringing in the right veterans can balance the roster and give the team its best chance at a potential playoff run.