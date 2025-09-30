The Miami Marlins will spend another year outside of the postseason picture, and their latest move reflects the challenges of building stability. Reliever Declan Cronin, who began his career with the White Sox, was released by the Marlins before undergoing Tommy John surgery this week. According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the procedure took place Monday, leaving the promising young arm facing a long rehab without a guaranteed roster spot.

Declan Cronin had emerged in 2024 as one of the Marlins' few bright spots. His command stood out early. His poise in high-leverage situations gave the bullpen a reliable option during a year that otherwise ended with familiar disappointment. The Marlins are still searching for consistency. His rise offered hope that a young core could eventually change the narrative. Elbow trouble late in the season cut that progress short.

The release before surgery adds an extra obstacle. Declan Cronin now enters free agency with recovery expected to take more than a year. The right-hander showed flashes of being a long-term bullpen piece. His future now depends on whether he can return to full strength. Another club may take a chance on his upside once he nears the end of his rehab. There are no guarantees.

Article Continues Below

For the Marlins, the decision underscores the fragility of pitching depth. Releasing him before the procedure suggests the front office valued roster flexibility. Waiting out his recovery was not the choice they made. Still, the decision comes at the cost of losing an arm who had already earned trust on the mound.

Cronin’s journey now shifts from Miami’s bullpen to the free agent market. His name will likely reappear once he shows signs of progress. For now, his focus turns to the long road back. The Marlins again fell short of October, and losing a breakout rookie before surgery only adds to the sense of what could have been.

Can Declan Cronin battle back from Tommy John surgery and reclaim his place in the majors?