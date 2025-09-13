The Miami Marlins had an interesting event take place during their series opener against the Detroit Tigers on Friday night.

Teams usually organize special occasions to enhance the in-game experience for fans. On Friday, the Marlins organized their event so that fans can purchase hot dogs for one dollar each, allowing them to buy as many at an affordable price.

This is something the team's broadcast took full advantage of. Their reporter went out to fans and asked them if they could name player on the squad. If they were successful, they won hot dogs to enjoy for the game.

Marlins' broadcast was dying to hand out hot dogs to anyone who could name just one player on the Marlins

How Marlins played against Tigers

Marlins fans not only got to enjoy hot dogs at cheap prices, but they also had fun watching the team beat the Tigers 8-2 throughout the night.

Miami took a 5-1 lead after four innings and never lost momentum. Detroit tried to keep the game within single digits to have a chance in the final innings but didn't have enough offense to muster up a rally on the road.

The Marlins' bullpen was highly effective against the Tigers' offense. They held them to just four hits after 31 at-bats, conceding one homer in the fourth inning. Sandy Alcantara earned the win as he lasted seven innings on the mound, striking out eight batters while allowing four hits and one run.

Miami improved to a 69-79 record on the season, holding the third spot in the NL East Division standings. They are seven games behind the New York Mets and 19 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Marlins will prepare for Game 2 of their series against the Tigers. The contest will take place on Sept. 13 at 4:10 p.m. ET.