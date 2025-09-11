The Miami Marlins' season will end the same way it did last year in the National League East. However, Marlins manager Clayton McCullough has found new energy. The emergence of young players on Miami's roster played a big part. Now, Marlins catcher Agustin Ramirez is a lead candidate for the National League Rookie of the Year award with Drake Baldwin and Isaac Collins.

Ramirez is not the only young player to have a standout season for the Marlins. However, the rookie might be the best of the group years into the future. His mix of production at the plate and defense behind it make him a perfect fit in McCullough's long-term plans. Despite his clear talent, the 24-year-old is not receiving the attention he deserves in the NL ROY conversation.

As a player, Ramirez still has a list of improvements to make. However, the numbers he has put up in his first Major League Baseball season are worthy of award consideration. His team has seen players like Javier Sanoja set franchise marks throughout the Marlins' 2025 season. Even though he has not had many of those games, he will play a big part in the team's turnaround.

McCullough's team has some hope for the first time in a while. The Marlins are near the bottom of the standings for now, but things are trending in the right direction. The continued development of Ramirez and other young standouts will help Miami re-enter the realm of contention in the NL East. Until then, the team can put its efforts into endorsing Ramirez's NL ROY campaign.

Ramirez is a long shot to win the award when compared to Baldwin or Collins. However, a closer look at his impact reveals that while the other two have better overall numbers, his impact is the biggest.

Ramirez's power sets him apart from the competition

At the beginning of the season, the Marlins' offense struggled. Even though Miami stayed semi-attached to the top squads in the NL East, it did not last long. Now, injuries to Kyle Stowers and other Marlins have the offense in another lull. However, one player has been an anchor, bringing stability to an ever-changing order. If nothing else, Ramirez is a calming presence in the lineup.

It did not take long for Ramirez to get called up to join the Marlins. Since arriving, the catcher quickly went through an acclimation period and then started to produce. The result is one of the team's most well-rounded hitters when it comes to balancing power with average. Heading into Wednesday's games, Ramirez has 28 doubles and 19 home runs on the season so far.

Those totals do not jump off the page if they came from a veteran player. However, the fact that Ramirez put up those numbers in his first season is noteworthy. He leads the team in doubles and is second in home runs, playing a key role in the offense. Without him, McCullough's team might have left up to 61 RBIs on the table this season, which would have made its record even worse.

Ramirez is not a flashy player, something that works against him in the NL ROY conversation. However, he has not had time to make any splashy moves this season. Instead he put his head down and went to work every day. That kind of consistency and production is tough to ignore, even for strict voters. The main question is whether or not it is enough to get win the award.

Ramirez has done the most with the situation handed to him

No single player will turn the Marlins around on their own. However, Ramirez's arrival marked the first step in the right direction in Miami. The Marlins catcher made history early in the season and kept on turning heads all year long. While he received plenty of opportunity with his team, other rookies had the chance to contribute to a winning team. That means a lot to award voters.

Collins has given clutch hitting to the Milwaukee Brewers. Even Baldwin has stepped into a significant role with the Atlanta Braves. However, both players are flanked by veterans who take the pressure off of them. Without Stowers on the field, the bulk of the offensive responsibility lies on Ramirez's shoulders. It is a lot to put on a rookie, but he has yet to crumble under the pressure.

Baldwin's case to win the NL ROY Award is a good one. However, Ramirez should not give up and make the most of the games he has left. He has the body of work it takes to steal the award if he finished the year well. Regardless of what happens, the Marlins have a significant part of their future figured out because of him.