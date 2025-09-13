The Detroit Tigers lost 8-2 in the series opener against the Miami Marlins on Friday. And adding injury to insult, two Tigers were forced to leave the game early. Javier Baez exited in the second inning after taking a foul ball to the face. The frightening moment left the versatile veteran shaken before he was replaced by Trey Sweeney.

Tarik Skubal also left the game with an injury. The reigning AL Cy Young winner experienced tightness in his left side and was removed after 3.1 innings.

Fortunately, both players received optimistic updates. Baez is believed to have avoided the worst case scenario. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said the former Gold Glove winner is day-to-day, per The Athletic’s Cody Stavenhagen. Baez is notably absent from the concussion protocol.

Tigers call Javier Baez ‘day-to-day’

Skubal felt tightness around his throwing arm in the fourth inning. After it didn’t go away, he called Hinch and a trainer to the mound and ultimately left the game. “This time of year, what we've got going forward, I didn't risk doing something that causes me to really miss some time,” Skubal explained.

Still, it appears the Tigers dodged a bullet with their ace. Skubal told reporters that he’s optimistic about his condition. The veteran lefty will undergo further testing to assess the severity of the injury.

Skubal allowed four runs on four hits and no walks in 3.1 innings. He struck out two Marlins. The loss drops him to 13-5 on the season.

Baez was injured during his first at-bat and unable to continue. The 12th-year pro has had a strong season with Detroit as he’s become a valuable chess piece for Hinch. Baez began playing center field for the first time in his career this year. He’s primarily split time between center and shortstop while also mixing in at third base and second.

Baez made the All-Star Game in a bounce-back season after a down year in 2024. In addition to his strong defensive presence, he’s batting .257 with 11 home runs, 52 RBI and 53 runs scored. Baez has 1.8 bWAR in 116 games for the Tigers.