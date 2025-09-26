The Miami Marlins were officially eliminated from postseason contention Thursday night following a 1-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. Despite the result, right-hander Janson Junk closed his 2025 season by setting a new Marlins franchise record for control.

Junk allowed one run on four hits over 4.2 innings, walking two and striking out two. The 29-year-old ends the year with a league-best 2.9% walk rate, issuing just 13 walks to 447 batters across 105.1 innings. It marks the lowest single-season walk percentage in the majors and a new Marlins record (minimum 100 innings pitched).

It was a fitting end to a year where command and consistency defined one of the Marlins most unexpected pitching success stories.

After the game, the Marlins' communications team highlighted the accomplishment on X (formerly known as Twitter) with the following post.

“RHP Janson Junk walked just 13 of the 447 batters he faced with Miami in 2025, posting a 2.9 BB%, the lowest mark in MLB this season and the best single-season mark in club history (min. 100.0 IP).”

Junk, originally claimed off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers in late 2024, signed a minor league deal with the Miami Marlins on February 10, 2025, and received an invitation to spring training. The team selected his contract on May 24, 2025, adding him to the active roster just days before Opening Day.

The loss dropped the club to 77-82 on the season, five games behind the final NL Wild Card spot with three games remaining. Despite preseason projections burying them last in the division, the Marlins stayed competitive into September behind improved pitching. However, offensive struggles proved too much to overcome, as the team entered the final three games of the season ranked 28th in MLB with 621 total runs — averaging just 3.93 per game.

Even as playoff hopes faded, Junk’s elite command remained a rare bright spot — one that could carry weight into 2026. As the Marlins turn the page, his breakout year offers a silver lining — and potentially, a foundational piece for the next phase of the rebuild.