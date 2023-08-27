At 65-63, the Miami Marlins are three games out of the final National League Wild Card spot. As the Marlins look to clinch a postseason berth, Miami has made a pivotal David Roberston decision.

The Marlins have removed Robertson from the closer role, via Craig Mish of the Miami Herald. While nothing is officially confirmed, Tanner Scott seems poised to become Miami's closer.

Miami acquired Robertson from the New York Mets prior to the MLB trade deadline. However, ever since joining the Marlins, Roberston has struggled to find his footing.

In 10 appearances, Robertson holds a 7.20 ERA and a 9/6 K/BB ratio. While he has made four saves, he has blown three. Robertson had three blown saves over his 40 appearances with the Mets prior to the trade.

Robertson is still a valuable reliever for the Marlins. A seasoned veteran, he understands what it takes to go on a deep playoff run. Furthermore, he had a sizzling 2.05 ERA and a 48/13 K/BB ratio with the Mets before getting dealt to Miami. Clearly Robertson hasn't been the pitcher the Marlins were hoping for, but maybe a change in role will relieve him of added pressure.

With Robertson being demoted, Mish is expecting Scott to get the ninth inning call. He holds a 2.59 ERA and an 83/23 K/BB ratio over his 58 appearances.

To earn a playoff spot, the Marlins will have to be on top of their game for the final stretch of the regular season. While Robertson has been impressive this season, Miami could no longer trust giving him the ball in the ninth.