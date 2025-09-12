The Miami Marlins haven’t had many chances to celebrate in 2025, but Ronny Henriquez delivered one of the most memorable moments of the season on Thursday night. During a 5-0 shutout win over the Washington Nationals, the 26-year-old reliever struck out Josh Bell to become just the fourth pitcher in Marlins franchise history to reach 90 strikeouts in a single season out of the bullpen.
The milestone came in the seventh inning of the final game of the four-game series. Henriquez, one of the few bright spots in an otherwise difficult season, has quietly become a key contributor in the Marlins' bullpen. Since being acquired from the Minnesota Twins in 2024, he has posted a 7-1 record with a 2.34 ERA, 90 strikeouts, 24 holds, and 6 saves across 63 appearances.
The team’s communications department shared the milestone on their official X account (formerly known as Twitter), recognizing Henriquez's historic performance in the win.
“RHP Ronny Henriquez tonight became the fourth reliever in Marlins history to reach the 90-strikeout mark in a single season, joining LHP Tanner Scott (2x, in 2022 and 2023), RHP Kyle Barraclough (2016), and RHP Robb Nen (1996).”
The moment stood out in an otherwise low-stakes September matchup. The Marlins dropped the first two games of their series against the Nationals before bouncing back with wins on Wednesday and Thursday to earn a split. Ryan Weathers led the way with six shutout innings in the finale, while Xavier Edwards provided key offensive support.
At 68-79, the team sits well out of playoff contention. But Henriquez’s continued dominance provides a silver lining. With just 10 strikeouts separating him from becoming only the second reliever in club history to reach 100 in a season, he’s giving fans a reason to keep watching.
For a Marlins club looking to take the next step in the 2026 season, Henriquez’s success is more than a number—it’s a foundational sign. The Marlins franchise record he’s chasing may not save the season, but it’s setting a tone for what the bullpen could become moving forward.