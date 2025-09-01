The Miami Marlins' playoff hopes are essentially over as they have a 65-72 record entering September.

On Monday, the Marlins received some unfortunate news as right-hander Edward Cabrera was placed on the 15-day IL with a right elbow strain, per Marlins reporter Craig Mish.

“Marlins place SP Edward Cabrera on the IL with a right elbow sprain. Breakout season for him in 2025, but now immediate and distant future fairly unclear.”

Mish also gave some more insight into the possible extent of Cabrera's injury.

“Have to wait for MRI but majority of the time this designation leads to TJS. Not always – but most of the time. IMO his season is over and next season TBD.”

Cabrera has a 7-7 record on the year with a 3.57 ERA, but he just went four innings and gave up five earned runs on eight hits on Saturday against the New York Mets. Despite the rough outing, the Marlins managed to get the 11-8 victory.

Cabrera pitched much better the time before that on August 25 against the Atlanta Braves, throwing seven scoreless innings while giving up just one hit and striking out 10 batters.

Marlins manager Clayton McCullough admitted he was concerned with Cabrera's injury, especially since it is to the elbow of his throwing arm, per the Associated Press.

“Any time it’s a pitcher and it’s that part in the elbow, you have some concern,” manager Clayton McCullough said. “Right now until we get some more concrete info on what’s going on there we remain optimistic.”

Cabrera was one name drawing interest at the MLB trade deadline, and it was reported that his value was “peaking” before the Marlins ended up keeping him around.

Now, however, Miami is unclear what the future holds and what the extent of the injury is for the 27-year-old pitcher, so this will be something to monitor as the offseason draws closer.