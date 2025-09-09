As the Miami Marlins search for more firepower in their lineup, they seem to have found a pretty significant source in outfielder Kyler Stowers. However, injuries have held the All-Star from finishing his impressive 2025 campaign strong.

Stowers was placed on the injured list with a left oblique strain in mid-August. He was able to start a rehab assignment by September, but things didn't go as the Marlins had hoped. Miami pulled Stowers off that assignment after he suffered the setback, via Isaac Azout of Fish on First.

Now, manager Clayton McCullough has explained exactly what that setback was. Stowers has suffered an injury to his right oblique, via Kevin Barral of Fish on First. The Marlins plan to approach the situation cautiously based on where they are in the season.

“Right oblique strain pulled him out of rehab,” McCullough said. “Not sure exactly how long that's going to be. We know where we're at in the calendar. So halting the rehab right now and I think it'll take a couple of days to see what that downtime potentially looks like moving forward.”

Before going down with injury, Stowers hit .288 with 25 home runs, 73 RBI and five stolen bases over 117 games. He leads WAR with his 3.6 mark alongside home runs and RBI. As the Marlins try to inch closer to playoff contention, Stowers will be in the middle of any offensive success they find.

But with a 66-78 record and 10 games out of a Wild Card spot, the Marlins aren't going to risk it. The injury setback is certainly concerning. Miami will do everything in their power to ensure Stowers has a successful return to the diamond.