The Miami Marlins will attempt to complete a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels at the Big A on Sunday. We are in Anaheim, sharing our MLB odds series, making a Marlins-Angels prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Marlins defeated the Angels 8-5 in 10 innings. Amazingly, it was a back-and-forth game as both teams held leads at one point. The Marlins started the scoring in the first inning when Yuli Gurriel clipped a single to left-center field to give the Marlins a 1-0 lead. However, the Angels responded when Gio Urshela clapped a double to deep center field to tie the game. The Marlins retook the lead in the fifth inning when Luis Arraez drove in a run with a single to right-center field to make it 2-1 Miami. However, the Angels took their first-and-only lead of the game when Matt Thais clipped a single to right-center field to drive in Jared Walsh and Brandon Drury to make it 3-2 Angels.

Chase Silseth came into the game for Shohei Ohtani and immediately walked the leadoff hitter. Unfortunately, it set him up for failure as Jorge Soler clobbered a two-run bomb to center field to give the Marlins the lead back. It was the fifth straight game with a home run for Soler. However, Urshela golfed a shot to deep center field to tie the game. The game went into extra innings, and now both teams had a chance. Significantly, the Marlins took advantage by driving in four runs off Jaime Barria. All of the runs were unearned as the Marlins took advantage of Mickey Moniak’s fielding error. Then, the Marlins allowed one in the 10th before shutting the door down.

The Angels wasted another great start by Ohtani, who allowed two earned runs in six innings. Then, their bullpen blew the lead, and they could not do anything in the 10th while allowing another game to get away.

Eury Perez will take the mound for the Marlins and comes in with a 1-1 record and a 3.86 ERA. Meanwhile, Patrick Sandoval takes the hill for the Angels and comes into the game with a record of 3-3 with a 3.47 ERA.

Here are the Marlins-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Angels Odds

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-170)

Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (+140)

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How To Watch Marlins vs. Angels

TV: BSW

Stream: MLB

Time: 4:07PM ET/1:07 PM PT

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

The Marlins have won the first two games of this series by taking advantage of significant mistakes by the Angels. Then, they have found a way to capitalize on these errors and win.

Soler has been amazing, with five dingers in five games. Now, he has a batting average of .259 with 17 home runs, 35 RBIs, and 31 runs. Garrett Cooper is another player the Marlins depend on. However, he is struggling, with a batting average of .236 with five home runs, 19 RBIs, and 11 runs. Bryan De La Cruz is batting .298 with six home runs, 20 RBIs, and 23 runs. Amazingly, he had four hits on Friday but struggled yesterday. De La Cruz will attempt to keep it up and deliver for an offense that ranks ninth in batting average. But the Marlins are also 19th in on-base percentage, 27th in runs, 22nd in home runs, and 18th in slugging percentage.

The Marlins will cover the spread if they can score early and put the Angels on their heels. Then, they must continue to pitch well.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels have two of the best players in the world in Ohtani and Mike Trout. However, they are also part of an inconsistent offense that often struggles to put runs across the board.

Ohtani is batting .269 with 12 home runs, 33 RBIs, and 28 runs. Unfortunately, he has gone 0 for 8 in this series, and the Angels need his bat to heat up to have a chance. Trout is batting .284 with 12 home runs, 28 RBIs, and 33 runs. Additionally, he is 4 for 8 in this series. Urshella has been a great addition for the Angels, batting .318 with two home runs, 23 RBIs, and 19 runs. Likewise, he provided two of the RBIs in yesterday’s game.

The Angels will cover the spread if they can score some runs early. Then, they need Sandoval to pitch efficiently to relieve some pressure off the bullpen.

Final Marlins-Angels Prediction & Pick

The Angels should win this game. However, they will not win by more than a run. Expect this game to go down to the wire. Ultimately, we will see some late-game dramatics.

Final Marlins-Angels Prediction & Pick: Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-170)