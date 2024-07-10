The Marlins make the trip to Houston to face the Astros! The Marlins have been one of the worst teams in the MLB, even though they are on a winning streak leading into this game. The Astros have gained some momentum recently after struggling with consistency all year. Our MLB odds series has our Marlins-Astros prediction, odds, and pick for Wednesday.

Marlins-Astros Projected Starters

Bryan Hoeing vs. Framber Valdez

Bryan Hoeing (0-1) with a 1.99 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched three innings and gave up one run on five hits with one walk and four strikeouts in a Marlins loss.

2024 Road Splits: (0-0) 1.42 ERA

Framber Valdez (7-5) with a 3.84 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched six innings and gave up three runs on nine hits with two walks and four strikeouts in an Astros win.

2024 Home Splits: (3-2) 3.71 ERA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Astros Odds

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (+104)

Moneyline: +225

Houston Astros: -1.5 (-125)

Moneyline: -275

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How to Watch Marlins vs. Astros

Time: 8:10 pm ET

TV: Space City Home Network / Bally Sports Florida

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Marlins are one of the worst teams in the MLB and currently have a 32-58 record. They come into this game on a two-game winning streak. Their bats and pitching have both struggled across the board and are a big reason why they have struggled as a whole. Bryan De la Cruz, Jake Burger, Josh Bell, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. have stood out despite their offensive struggles. Ryan Weathers has been a standout player on the mound for a struggling pitching staff. Not much has gone right for the Marlins this year and they have struggled.

The Marlins are starting Bryan Hoeing on the mound where he has a 0-1 record, a 1.99 ERA, and a 1.06 WHIP. Through 22.2 innings, he has allowed five runs on 18 hits with six walks and 20 strikeouts. The Marlins are 3-9 in the 12 games that he has appeared in this season. Hoeing has been solid overall on the mound in relief this season, but he gets a difficult matchup against the Astros behind the plate with how well they have played on offense.

The Marlins' offense has struggled this season as a whole. They are 23rd in team batting average at .231 after finishing last season at .259. The offense is led by Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Bryan De La Cruz. Chisholm Jr. leads in batting average at .255 and in OBP at .326. De La Cruz leads in home runs at 15, in RBI at 42, and in total hits at 84. This offense gets a difficult challenge against Valdez on the mound where he has played well so far this season.

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Astros have opened this season struggling with consistency. They have a 46-44 record currently but lost two straight leading into this matchup. Despite their struggles, their offense has been great this season with the best batting average in the MLB. Jose Altuve, Kyle Tucker, Jeremy Pena, Yainer Diaz, and Yordan Alvarez have been great for Houston behind the plate. The issue is all on the mound where they have struggled. Ronel Blanco, Framber Valdez, and Justin Verlander have stood out on a struggling staff. The Astros have talent, but they need to put it together more consistently.

The Astros are starting Framber Valdez on the mound. He has a 7-5 record, a 3.84 ERA, and a 1.30 WHIP. Valdez has allowed 42 runs on 88 hits with 31 walks and 72 strikeouts through 91.1 innings up to this point in the season. In his 15 appearances for Houston this season, the Astros are 8-7. Valdez has not been a disaster like the rest of the Astros' pitching staff, but he has not been all that consistent either. This is a favorable matchup for him because the Marlins have struggled behind the plate on offense in their own right.

The offense for the Astros has been the best in the MLB this season. They are first in batting average at .264 after they finished last season at .259. Jose Altuve, Kyle Tucker, and Yordan Alvarez lead the Astros in almost every important batting category. Altuve leads in batting average at .309 and total hits at 112. Then, Alvarez leads in RBI at 50 and in OBP at .382. Finally, Tucker leads in home runs at 19. The Astros have been great on offense, and they have red-hot recently. They get a favorable matchup against Bryan Hoeing on the mound, who has barely started this season but has been solid in the Marlins bullpen.

Final Marlins-Astros Prediction & Pick

The Marlins have more momentum than the Astros leading into this matchup with a winning streak compared to a losing streak. However, Valdez has the advantage at pitcher compared to Hoeing and the Astros have a much bigger advantage behind the plate than the Marlins behind the plate. The Astros should win and cover this game at home as the better team.

Final Marlins-Astros Prediction & Pick: Astros -1.5 (-125)