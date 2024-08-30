ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Adam Oller will take the mound for the Marlins in game one of their series with the Giants on Friday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Marlins-Giants prediction and pick.

Marlins-Giants Projected Starters

Adam Oller vs. Blake Snell

Adam Oller (1-1) with a 5.23 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP

Last Start: Adam Oller allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out six over 5.2 innings to earn the win over the Cubs on Sunday.

2024 Road Splits: This will be Adam Oller's first road game of his career with the Miami Marlins.

Blake Snell (2-3) with a 3.76 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP

Last Start: Blake Snell came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Mariners, giving up two runs over three no-hit innings. He walked six and struck out five.

2024 Home Splits: Blake Snell despite being winless at home with an 0-2 record had pitched a lot better than away where he has a 3.10 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Giants Odds

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +225

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -275

Over: 7 (-118)

Under: 7 (-104)

How to Watch Marlins vs. Giants

Time: 10:15 PM ET/7:15 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Florida, NBC Sports Bay Area, MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the Miami Marlins head to Oracle Park to face the San Francisco Giants on Friday, an unlikely upset could be brewing. Despite Blake Snell's dominant season for the Giants, Adam Oller and the Marlins have the potential to pull off a surprising victory on the road.

Adam Oller, despite his overall struggles this season, showed significant improvement in his last outing against the Cubs. He delivered an impressive line of 5.2 IP, 1 ER, 4 Hits, 2 BBs, and 6 Ks. This performance hints at Oller potentially turning a corner and finding his rhythm on the mound.

While Blake Snell has been outstanding this season, posting a 3.76 ERA with 106 strikeouts over 79 innings, there's always the possibility of fatigue setting in late in the season. The Marlins' hitters could capitalize if Snell isn't at his sharpest.

The Marlins' lineup, though not the most potent in the league, has shown flashes of brilliance. Players like Jake Burger, who's hitting .248 with 25 home runs and 59 RBIs, could provide the offensive spark needed to challenge Snell. Oracle Park's spacious dimensions could play into Oller's hands, potentially neutralizing some of the Giants' power hitters and allowing him to pitch more confidently.

If Oller can build on his last start and the Marlins' bats come alive, they could surprise the home crowd and snatch a victory from the Giants in this intriguing Friday night matchup.

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the San Francisco Giants prepare to host the Miami Marlins at Oracle Park on Friday, all signs point to Blake Snell and the Giants securing a victory against Adam Oller and the struggling Marlins.

Blake Snell has been a force to be reckoned with this season, boasting an impressive 3.76 ERA and 106 strikeouts over 79 innings. His ability to mix pitches effectively and generate swings and misses should prove challenging for the Marlins' lineup, which has struggled offensively this year.

Adam Oller, on the other hand, has had a rough start to his season with the Marlins. In his lone appearance, he posted a concerning 9.64 ERA over 4.2 innings. While he showed some improvement in his last outing against the Cubs, his overall performance this year suggests he may struggle against the Giants' more potent offense.

Oracle Park has been a fortress for the Giants this season, with a strong 38-28 home record. The familiar surroundings and supportive crowd should give Snell and the Giants an extra edge in this matchup. The Marlins have struggled mightily on the road this season, posting a dismal 23-41 away record. This road game disadvantage, combined with their overall 48-85 record, suggests they'll face an uphill battle against a more competitive Giants team.

The combination of Snell's stellar pitching, the Giants' home-field advantage, and the Marlins' road struggles make a strong case for a San Francisco victory in this Friday night matchup.

Final Marlins-Giants Prediction & Pick

In this intriguing matchup between the Miami Marlins and San Francisco Giants, Blake Snell's dominance is likely to be the deciding factor. Snell's impressive 3.76 ERA and 106 strikeouts over 79 innings give him a significant edge over Adam Oller, who has struggled with a 5.23 ERA in limited action this season. While Oller showed improvement in his last outing, Snell's consistency and the Giants' home-field advantage at Oracle Park tip the scales heavily in San Francisco's favor. The Marlins' road woes (23-41 away record) further compound their challenges. Expect Snell to deliver a strong performance, limiting the Marlins' offense, while the Giants' bats provide enough support for a comfortable victory.

Final Marlins-Giants Prediction & Pick: San Francisco Giants ML (-275), Over 7 (-118)