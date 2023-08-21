The Miami Marlins head on the road to take on the San Diego Padres in game one of a three-game series Monday night at PetcoPark in San Diego, California. So let's check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Marlins-Padres prediction and pick.

Miami (64-61) has sputtered after the All-Star and has been continuing to slide down the standings. They were at one point just four games behind the MLB-leading Atlanta Braves for the top spot in the division but now they have fallen out of the top three wild card spot. They are currently just 5-5 over their last 10 games and are hoping they can right the ship and get back on track when they head to San Diego to take on another struggling squad in the Padres.

San Diego (59-66) came into the season with high hopes of contending for a World Series championship but their fans are now holding their breath on that preseason prediction. Despite having such a lackluster record in the NL, they have one of the best run differentials at +57 just behind the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Padres certainly have the talent on the team to put together quality wins in hopes of that last wild card spot but they will need to get past the Miami Marlins tonight in order to make that a reality.

Here are the Marlins-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Padres Odds

Miami Marlins: +164

Atlanta Braves: -196

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How To Watch Marlins vs. Braves

TV: Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Florida

Stream: MLB.TV

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Miami Marlins Will Win

The Miami Marlins are coming off a series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers where they lost two of three in Los Angeles. The first game of the series however looked promising when they routed the Dodgers 11-3. In the next two games, they were only able to muster up two runs of offense while the Dodgers outscored them 6-2 over that span.

The Marlins are calling up Ryan Weathers for the spot start today due to some injury woes. In his last two starts in the minors, Weathers has shown some promise limiting the opposition to just three runs on seven hits with 17 strikeouts. That production will certainly be needed if they want to bounce back after back-to-back losses for the Marlins.

Why The San Diego Padres Will Win

The San Diego Padres are on a bit of a skid much like the Miami Marlins just winning four out of their last 10 games and most recently dropping three of four against the Diamondbacks losing their homestand series. Now they welcome the Miami Marlins to town in hopes of righting the ship and finally get back on track as they hunt for one of the last wild card spots in the National League.

On paper, the Padres have the more potent lineup and have the pitcher in Michael Wacha to limit the Marlins offensively. Wacha has been dominant as of late just allowing three runs over his last five starts with three of those starts being scoreless. During those five games, he has given up just 18 hits, three runs along with 21 strikeouts. Given the current state of the Miami Marlins lineup there is a good chance that Wacha continues his dominant 2023 season and give the Padres some momentum as they hunt for that NL wild card spot.

Final Marlins-Padres Prediction & Pick

The Miami Marlins made some great acquisitions before the trade deadline by adding Jake Berger and Josh Bell to a lineup that really needed power more than anything and it certainly has panned out as we saw them belt five home runs in their 11-3 win against the Dodgers but the drawback is when they aren't hitting home runs they are striking out at a above average clip. Considering how Wacha has given up only eight home runs on the season it is hard to expect the Marlins bats to come alive in this matchup.

It is up to the Padres to get their offense going we have seen them do well in spurts this season. Against a subpar starter in Ryan Weathers, the Padres will need to take full advantage and hit him hard early before the Marlins hand the ball off to the bullpen. Ultimately, Michael Wacha will be able outduel Ryan Weathers meanwhile the Padres will be able to give Wacha the run support that he needs to get the job done as they make their run for one of the last wild card spots.

Final Marlins-Padres Prediction & Pick: San Diego Padres (-196), Under 8.5 Runs (-110)