ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies play host as they face the Miami Marlins. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Marlins-Phillies prediction and pick.

Marlins-Phillies Projected Starters

Valente Bellozo vs. Taijuan Walker

Valente Bellozo (1-1) with a 3.05 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP

Last Start: Bellozo went 5.2 innings in his previous start, giving up five hits and two walks. He would not surrender a run and take the win over the Reds.

2024 Road Splits: Bellozo has made two road starts this year. He is 0-0 with a 1.80 ERA and a .121 opponent batting average.

Taijuan Walker (3-3) with a 5.60 ERA and a 1.49 WHIP

Last Start: Walker last made a start at the end of June before going on the IL. He went four innings in his last start, giving up five hits, three walks, and three home runs. He would allow four runs to score and take the loss to the Diamondback

2024 Home Splits: Walker is 1-1 at home in six starts with a 5.59 ERA and a .248 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Phillies Odds

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-142)

Moneyline: +144

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+118)

Moneyline: -172

Over: 9 (-105)

Under: 9 (-115)

How to Watch Marlins vs. Phillies

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

TV: BSFL/NBCSP

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Marlins are 29th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 22nd in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging. The leader of the offense is Jake Burger. He is hitting .251 on the year with a .299 on-base percentage. He has 22 home runs and 53 RBIs. Burger has 48 runs scored as well. Jesus Sanchez is hitting .239 on the year with a .305 on-base percentage. He has 14 home runs and 46 RBIs.

Further, Sanchez has also stolen nine bases and scored 38 times this year. Rounding out the best bats of the year is Otto Lopez. Lopez is hitting .234 with year with three home runs and 22 RBIs. He has stolen 12 bases and scored 28 times on the year.

Derek Hill is the hot bat in the lineup. In the last week, he is hitting .261 with a .280 on-base percentage this week. He has a home run, nine RBIS, three stolen bases, and three runs scored. Jake Burger is also hot. He is hitting .379 in the last week with a .438 on-base percentage. Burger has five home runs and six RBIs while scoring eight times. Jesus Sanchez is not hitting great but is driving in runs. He is hitting .217 this past week, but getting on base at a .333 rate. Sanchez has two home runs and five RBIs while scoring five times. The Marlins are hitting .237 over the last week with a .317 on-base percentage. They have hit ten home runs and scored 30 times in the last week.

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Phillies are sixth in majors in runs scored while sitting seventh in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging. Alec Bohm has led the way this year. He is hitting .297 this year with a .350 on-base percentage. He has 12 home runs and 80 RBIs while scoring 52 runs this year. Meanwhile, Bryce Harper is slugging well. He is hitting .279 on the year with a .371 on-base percentage. Harper has 26 home runs, 72 RBIS and 64 runs scored this year. Kyle Schwarber has also been great this year. He is hitting .257 with a .388 on-base percentage. Schwarber has 27 home runs, 74 RBIs, and has scored 81 times on the year.

Kyle Schwarber has also been hot in the last week. He is hitting .346 over the last week with a .455 on-base percentage. He has four home runs and ten RBIs. Further, Schwarber has stolen a base and scored seven times. Edmundo Sosa has also been hitting weak. He is hitting .400 in the last week with a home run, four RBIs and a run scored. Bryce Harper has also been hitting well. He is hitting .321 in the last week with a .387 on-base percentage. He has a home run, three RBIS, and two runs scored. In the last week, the Phillies are hitting .261 with a .323 on-base percentage. They have seven home runs and have scored 32 times in the last week.

Final Marlins-Phillies Prediction & Pick

Normally, with one of the best offensive units in the majors, the Phillies would be an easy pick. They also have Taijuan Walker who has not won a game since May 22nd. Further, he has given up three or more runs in five of his last six starts. While Valente Bellozo has been solid on the road this year. He has made just two road starts. He will give up plenty of hits but has managed to get out of James in the last two starts. With the Phillies' offense, it will be hard to get out of jams against them. Both offensive units are scoring plenty of runs, which makes the best play in this one on the total. Take the over in this game.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Marlins-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Over 9 (-105)