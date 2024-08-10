ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Matt Waldron and the San Diego Padres continue their east coast swing as they face the Miami Marlins. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Marlins prediction and pick.

Padres-Marlins Projected Starters

Matt Waldron vs. Roddery Munoz

Matt Waldron (7-9) with a 3.79 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP

Last Start: Waldron went 5.2 innings in his last giving up two hits, two walks, and one home run. The home run would score the only run against Waldron as he took the win over the Rockies.

2024 Road Splits: In 12 road starts, Waldron is 4-4 with a 3.11 ERA and a .224 opponent batting average.

Roddery Munoz (2-6) with a 5.68 ERA and a 1.45 WHIP

Last Start: Munoz went 3.2 innings in his last start, giving up seven hits, three walks, and two home runs. Six runs were scored, with four being earned as he took the loss to the Reds.

2024 Home Splits: Munoz is 1-3 in seven appearances at home this year. He has a 7.82 ERA and a .279 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Marlins Odds

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -186

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +146

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-105)

How to Watch Padres vs. Marlins

Time: 4:10 PM ET/ 1:10 PM PT

TV: SDPA/BSFL

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Padres are 11th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting first in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging. Jurickson Profar has led the way this year. He is hitting .298 on the year with a .394 on-base percentage. Profar has 19 home runs, 71 RBIs and 66 runs scored this year. All of those marks lead the team this year. He was hit on the hand by a pitch recently though, and that could take him out of the lineup. Jake Cronenworth is also having a great this year. He is hitting .248 this year with a .318 on-base percentage. Cronenworth has 14 home runs and 63 RBIS while also scoring 53 times. Rounding out the top bats on the year is Manny Machado. He is hitting .270 on the year with a .321 on-base percentage. He has 18 home runs and 64 RBIS while scoring 56 times.

Machado is also hitting well in the last week. He is hitting .333 over the last week with a .370 on-base percentage. Machado has two home runs and six RBIs while scoring five times. Also driving in run David Peralta. He is hitting .308 in the last week with a .438 on-base percentage. He has two home runs and six RBIs while scoring three times in the last week. Jackson Merrill is also hot. He is hitting .350 in the last week with two home runs and six RBIs. He has scored seven times in the past week as well.

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Marlins are 29th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 20th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging. After their trade deadline firesale, the leader of the offense is Jake Burger. He is hitting .240 on the year with a .287 on-base percentage. He has 19 home runs and 49 RBIs. Burger has 42 runs scored as well. Jesus Sanchez is hitting .240 on the year with a .287 on-base percentage. He has 13 home runs and 42 RBIs. Further, Sanchez has also stolen eight bases and scored 36 times this year. Rounding out the best bats on the year with Nick Gordon. Gordon is hitting .227 this year with eight home runs and 32 RBIS. Further, he has scored 29 times this year.

Jake Burger has also been hot in the last week. He is hitting .241 over the last week with a .281 on-base percentage. Bruger has four home runs and six RBIs in that time while scoring four times. Derek Hill is also hot. He is hitting .308 in the last week, but had a double and a home run, helping to his eight RBIs. Hill has also scored twice. Rounding out the hottest bats is Jonah Bride. Bride is hitting .269 in the last week with a .281 on-base percentage. He has two home runs, six RBIs, and four runs scored in the last week.

Current Marlins have just 14 career at-bats against Waldron. They have hit .214 against him with one extra-base hit. Jake Burger is two for three, but both hits are singles. Cristian Pache is one for three with a triple and an RBI.

Final Padres-Marlins Prediction & Pick

Roddery Munoz has consistently struggled this year. Further, the Marlins have not been great at the plate, although Jake Burger and Derek Hill are playing well. The Padres are swinging hot bats right now. They have the better pitcher in Matt Waldron and have the better bats. They will come away with a win in this one on the road.

Final Padres-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Padres ML (-186)