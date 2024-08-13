The Toronto Blue Jays may have just found their next star. Blue Jays second baseman Will Wagner slashed three hits in his debut for the team against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.

“I was nervous on the on-deck circle, but once I was walking to the plate, I just started to gain a little bit more confidence,” Wagner said, per ESPN. “Just go up there and know I'm here for a reason and I was just trying to be aggressive.”

Will is the son of former MLB pitcher Billy Wagner, a member of the Houston Astros Hall of Fame. The apple appears to have fallen close to the tree, as Will played fearlessly in his MLB debut. He posted his first career RBI when he singled in the third inning.

“Just growing up in big league clubhouses, I kind of know what to expect,” Wagner added. “It was a nerve-wracking day for sure, but once you get that first at-bat out of the way it's all good.”

Will became just the fourth Blue Jays player ever to record three hits in his team debut, per the outlet. His performance immediately won the respect of his coaches. Toronto defeated the Angels, 4-2.

“It's pretty cool when you have a debut like that,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said, per ESPN. “It kind of gives guys some energy.”

Will Wagner's day wasn't perfect, despite his incredible production. The young star said he had an issue remembering to get tickets to the game for his dad Billy.

“My dad texted me and was like, ‘Hey, we still can't get in,'” Will Wagner added. “I was like, ‘Oh gosh, I've got to get them tickets.' But we got it all figured out.”

The Blue Jays now look to the future

Will is seen as one of the pieces the Blue Jays are using to move forward. The team is almost certainly out of the American League Wild Card race, with an overall record of 55-64 on the year.

Toronto traded with the Houston Astros for Will before the MLB trade deadline in July. Wagner is a versatile infielder, with experience playing second, first and third base. The Blue Jays plan to use him mostly at second.

Wagner's success isn't coming from nowhere, either. He performed well this season in the minors, with 25 home runs in more than 200 farm system games. The Blue Jays are certainly going to be using him more this season after his successful debut performance.

Toronto is back in action against the Angels on Tuesday.