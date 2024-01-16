I'm playing a what now?

Marlon Wayans is set to star in Jordan Peele's sports horror movie for Goat, with Justin Tipping directing, Deadline exclusively reported.

GOAT, that is, Greatest of All Time. Wayans will be playing a retiring sports star who will train with a promising young athlete. The project is based on a spec script from Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie.

Sources tell the entertainment magazine that while Wayans was at the top of the Universal Pictures' list to play the GOAT, the executives have taken to screen-testing actors to play the young athlete.

Since Peele is producing the film under his Monkeypaw production banner, this may or may not be what the director means when he said that it “could be my favorite movie if I make it right.”

Wayans most recently played Nike global basketball sports marketing director in last year's Prime Video movie Air. He co-starred with Matt Damon, Viola Davis and Ben Affleck. He also dipped his toes in hosting as he took his turn at The Daily Show in March 2023.

However, Marlon Wayans is most widely known for playing one half of the Wilson sisters in what is now a cult classic, 2004's White Chicks. His other screen credits include Netflix's The Curse of Bridge Hollow, released in 2022 which he starred in and produced. He played Aretha Franklin's first husband and manager, Ted White, in the 2021 biopic respect with Jennifer Hudson. He also starred in Sofia Coppola's Apple and A24 film On the Rocks with Rashida Jones and Bill Murray in 2020.