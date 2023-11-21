Marquette faces Kansas. Our college basketball odds series includes our Marquette Kansas prediction, odds, and pick.

Feast Week offers a heaping helping of great college basketball action on Tuesday in Hawaii, as the Maui Invitational — relocated to Honolulu for this season due to the fires in Maui earlier this year — features two first-rate semifinals. The first semifinal on Tuesday is between two top-seven teams, Tennessee and Purdue. This second semifinal is between two teams ranked in the top four, No. 4 Marquette and No. 1 Kansas. It's a delicious basketball buffet right before Thanksgiving.

Marquette moved into this Maui semifinal thanks to a rally from a 12-point deficit against UCLA on Monday night. Marquette trailed 45-33 early in the second half and then produced a 17-0 run for a 50-45 lead. Marquette held on to beat the Bruins, 71-69. Kansas had the Chaminade game on Monday, the cupcake game for the higher-profile programs who come to the Maui Invitational each year. Kansas's biggest win to date this season came against Kentucky in Chicago a week ago. The Jayhawks, with Michigan big man transfer Hunter Dickinson in their lineup, should be very formidable throughout the season.

Here are the Marquette-Kansas College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Marquette Golden Eagles: +4.5 (-115)

Kansas Jayhawks: -4.5 (-105)

Over: 157.5 (-110)

Under: 157.5 (-110)

How To Watch Marquette vs Kansas

Time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT (30 minutes after the end of Tennessee-Purdue)

TV: ESPN

TV: ESPN

Why Marquette Could Cover the Spread

The Golden Eagles did not play well against UCLA but still managed to win. Trailing by 12 early in the second half, when the flow of the game was going against them, was an awful position to inhabit. Many lesser teams would have folded, but Marquette came storming back to win. This is a veteran group which knows how to play together. Some top teams are very talented but don't have the group-based familiarity which is needed to create cohesion on the court. Teams with inexperienced or new players need time to learn how to work together. Marquette doesn't have that problem. The Golden Eagles might not have as much high-end talent as Kansas, but they are cohesive, and they understand what they need to do at all times. Kansas has Hunter Dickinson, who might be the best player on the floor in this game, but Dickinson needs more time to learn how to work with his teammates. Marquette might have more continuity in this contest, and that could really matter.

Why Kansas Could Cover the Spread

The Jayhawks have that low-post hammer which makes them so good. The best Kansas teams throughout the years have regularly had skilled wings who can defend and score in the open court. Having the elite low-post force is what makes Kansas complete. With Hunter Dickinson patrolling the paint, the Jayhawks have the inside-outside balance and — on defense — the rim protection they need to create matchup problems for their opponents, including Marquette.

Marquette struggled against UCLA on Monday. The Golden Eagles won, but they didn't look impressive. Kansas was able to cruise through its game against Chaminade on Monday, so the Jayhawks should be physically fresher for this game against Marquette.

Final Marquette-Kansas Prediction & Pick

The heft and strength of Hunter Dickinson in the middle will be too much for Marquette. Take Kansas.



Final Marquette-Kansas Prediction & Pick: Kansas -4.5