ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Marquette-Maryland prediction and pick. Marquette and Maryland are both undefeated entering this game.

Marquette is 3-0 this season after wins against Stony Brook, George Mason, and Central Michigan. Although Marquette lost some pieces from last year, the team is still talented and has a chance to make some noise in the Big East this season. They go as Kam Jones this year. This will be a very difficult game for them against the Terrapins.

Maryland is 3-0 after starting the season with massive blowout wins against Manhattan, Mount St. Mary's, and Florida A&M. This team goes as Rodney Rice goes. The Terrapins are a wild card of a team this season in the Big Ten, and they can make an early statement in this game against Maryland.

Here are the Marquette-Maryland College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Marquette-Maryland Odds

Marquette: +1.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +108

Maryland: -1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 146.5 (-110)

Under: 146.5 (-110)

How to Watch Marquette vs. Maryland

Time: 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Marquette Will Cover The Spread/Win

Marquette was solid on offense last season and one of the best in the Big East. They scored 78.1 points per game, had a field goal percentage of 47.8%, and had a three-point percentage of 35.2%. This season, three different Golden Eagles hit over double digits, with Kam Jones leading at 22.7 points per game. Then, Jones also leads the way in assists at 6.3 per game. David Joplin and Chase Ross are also massive keys for this offense. This offense relies on those three mainly, and they will be key against the Terrapins on the road.

Marquette's defense was inconsistent last year. They allow 69.8 points per game, 42.6% from the field, and 33.7% from behind the arc. Then, this season, David Joplin has been the best rebounder with 6.7 per game. Next, one player averages over one block per game, with Ben Gold leading at 1.7 per game. Six different Golden Eagles are averaging at least one steal per game, with Chase Ross leading at 3.3 per game. Marquette has a lot of potential on defense, and they need to step up big in this game against Maryland.

Why Maryland Will Cover The Spread/Win

Maryland's offense struggled last season and was inconsistent. They scored 69 points per game, had a 41.3% field goal percentage, and a 28.9% three-point shooting percentage. This season, four Terrapins are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Rodney Rice leading at 16.7 points per game. Ja'Kobi Gillespie also leads the team in assists at 2.7 per game. The Terrapins have the talent to play well on offense, but they must find some consistency against the better teams on their schedule, and this game starts at home against the Golden Eagles.

The Terrapins' defense was great last season. They allowed 65.9 points per game, 41.8% from the field, and 32.8% from behind the arc. Julian Reese is playing well down low this season and leads the way in rebounding at eight per game. Then, three players average at least one block per game, with Derik Queen leading at 1.3. Then, five Aggies are averaging at least one steal, with Tafara Gapare leading the way at 2.3 per game. This is a big test for Maryland and its defense because the Golden Eagles have a lot of great players on their offense.

Final Marquette-Maryland Prediction & Pick

The Golden Eagles are the better team, and they should win this game outright and not just cover. The Terrapins have played well to start the year, but this is a different offense that they are going up against. Marquette is the better team, and they should win, thanks to their offense and defense. Expect the Golden Eagles to win and get a massive win on the road.

Final Marquette-Maryland Prediction & Pick: Marquette +1.5 (-104)