Marshall looks for one of the biggest upsets of all time as they face Ohio State. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Marshall-Ohio State prediction and pick.

Marshall enters the game sitting at 1-1 on the year. They opened up with a win over Stony Brook. Marshall dominated the game, leading 17-0 at half time, and winning the game 45-3. They would then go on to face Virginia Tech. It was a tight first half, with Virginia Tech leading 10-7. Still, they could not hold on in the second half. Virginia Tech would go on to win the game 31-14. Last week, Marshall had a bye.

Meanwhile, Ohio State is also 2-0 on the year, and it has been dominating for Ohio State. They opened the year against Akron. While Ohio State allowed Akron to score first on a field goal, Ohio State would make it 17-3 by the end of the half. They would go on to win the game 52-6. Ohio State would then face Western Michigan. Ohio State would put up eight touchdowns winning the game 56-0.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Marshall-Ohio State Odds

Marshall: +39.5 (-105)

Ohio State: -39.5 (-115)

Over: 52.5 (-110)

Under: 52.5 (-110)

How to Watch Marshall vs. Ohio State

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Marshall Could Cover The Spread/Win

Marshall seems to have settled on a quarterback based on their last game. In the first game, three quarterbacks played, including Braylon Braxton and Cole Pennington. In the second game, all the passes came from Stone Earle. Earle has completed 23 of 52 passes on the year. He has three touchdown passes with one interception on the year. Further, he has been sacked three times. Earle has also been solid in the running game. He has run 18 times for 86 yards on the year.

A.J. Turner has led the team in rushing this year. He has 14 rushes for 222 yards and a touchdown, including an 80 run on the year. Further, Jordan Houston has 17 rushes this year for 55 yards. Christian Fitzpatrick has led the way in the receiving game. He has eight receptions on the year for 170 yards and two scores. Meanwhile, Elijah Metcalf has seven receptions for 72 yards and has also scored twice.

Marshall is 89th in the nation in opponent points per game this year. They are also 209th against the run this year, 16th against the pass, and 54th in yards against per game this year. Mike Green has been solid this year. He is third on the team in tackles, while having 3.5 sacks on the year to lead the team. Still, Marshall has forced just one turnover in their two games this year. Jordan Reagan has an interception on the year, the only takeaway for Marshall.

Why Ohio State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Ohio State has been led by Will Howard at quarterback this year. He has completed 35 passes this year on 54 attempts. Howards has four touchdown passes, while he has not thrown an interception or been sacked this year. Howard has also run five times this year, going for 24 yards and a touchdown.

Jeremiah Smith has been the top target in the receiving game this year. He has brought in 11 receptions on the year for 211 yards and three touchdowns. Further, he has brought in a 70-yard reception this year. Meanwhile, Emeka Egbuka has brought in nine receptions for 149 yards, but he does not have a touchdown. Carnell Tate rounds out the top receivers. He has seven receptions for 103 yards and a score. The running game has been solid this year for Quinshon Judkins has led the way this year. He has 22 rushes for 163 yards and three scores. Meanwhile, TreVeyon Henderson has 18 rushes for 131 yards and two scores. Finally, James People has run 16 times for 81 yards and two scores.

Ohio State is first in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while they are second in yards against per game. They are third against the rush while sitting seventh against the pass. Ohio State has eight sacks in two games already this year. Both Tyleik Williams and JT Tuimoloau both have 1.5 sacks this year. Further, Ohio State has three takeaways this year, Gabe Powers has one of the interceptions, taking it back to the house for a touchdown. Further, Denzel Burke has an interception, while Lanthan Ransom has a recovered fumble.

Final Marshall-Ohio State Prediction & Pick

Ohio State has been dominant this year and will dominate again in this one. They are just 1-1 against the spread this year, but the over has hit in both games. Marshall may be able to score in this game, but Ohio State will score plenty. Marshall struggles heavily against the run, and Ohio State will dominate the run game. The best play in this game is to expect plenty of points, so take the over in this one.

