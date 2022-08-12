Marshawn Lynch made shocking confession during DUI arrest

Marshawn Lynch’s arrest story is getting crazier by the day. New details of the NFL icon’s DUI arrest from Tuesday morning continue to surface, and this time around, it involves a shocking confession from the former five-time Pro Bowl running back.

Lynch was arrested on the morning of August 9 in Las Vegas for supposedly driving under the influence. Lynch’s 2020 Shelby GT500 was photographed parked along the side of the road and it was missing at least one tire. Apparently, Lynch was not inside his vehicle when police arrived, and it seemed like even he knew that he was in no condition to drive.

According to records obtained by TMZ Sports, the car Lynch was driving wasn’t even his. The former Seattle Seahawks star apparently admitted to stealing the car:

Cops say Marshawn Lynch appeared to be completely wasted during his DUI arrest earlier this week — falling in and out of sleep during questioning and reeking of booze — while telling officers he had stolen the car he was in.

That’s insane. Lynch also supposedly denied that he was drinking before the incident and that he does not do drugs. The most appalling part, however, is the fact that he was driving (and damaged) a stolen vehicle. This obviously makes his case worse as opposed to just being a DUI arrest.

Marshawn Lynch’s lawyers have come out with an official statement regarding the incident and it appears that they are claiming their client’s innocence: