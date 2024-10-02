It’s been nearly two months since the conclusion of the 2024 Paris Olympics, but the excitement surrounding Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart’s reunion during the games continues to resonate. The former co-hosts of Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party made headlines with their playful camaraderie while attending equestrian events, where Stewart helped Snoop confront his long-standing fear of horses, per Complex.

Stewart shared her experience in a recent conversation with People, noting that their reconnection “created quite a stir” during the Olympics. She and Snoop mingled with NBC staff, making the most of their time together in Paris. “I was only there for around six or seven days, but Snoop was there for almost a whole month doing his reporting for NBC. It was so much fun,” she recalled. Their adventures included a visit to the iconic Versailles, where they donned dressage outfits and immersed themselves in the elegance of the equestrian events.

Overcoming Fears and Finding Joy

The picturesque backdrop of Versailles provided a stunning setting for the equestrian competitions. As they settled in to watch the horses perform, Stewart took it upon herself to encourage Snoop to confront his fear. “Getting Snoop to actually touch a horse — he's been deadly afraid of horses his whole life — and he actually got to love it,” she explained. Stewart even offered Snoop a stall in her barn, inviting him to find a horse he likes and letting her team take care of it.

During their time together, Snoop discovered a new appreciation for equestrianism. The iconic rapper even joked that it had become one of his “new favorite sports.” The duo shared a light-hearted moment when they encountered a dressage horse named “Gin & Juice,” a nod to Snoop's 1994 classic hit. This amusing encounter further exemplified the bond they share, and Stewart noted how their time at the Olympics had created lasting memories.

In addition to their Olympic adventures, Snoop and Stewart recently launched a collaboration with BIC, introducing limited-edition “Hold the Phone” cases. These cases offer a stylish way to keep the BIC EZ Reach lighter accessible. “My case is a blue that matches the beautiful blue button label that I have on every lighter. Snoop’s is mauvier, more of a lavender,” Stewart described, highlighting their unique designs.

The duo plans to appear in BIC commercials set to air in early January, which Stewart describes as “very fun and groundbreaking and cleverly written.” Fans can purchase the phone cases, complete with two lighters, for $50 starting Friday, October 4, on BIC.com.

As the buzz around their Parisian reunion continues, Snoop and Stewart's friendship shines brightly, showcasing their ability to support and uplift each other in both personal and professional realms.