Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is gearing up to leverage the final year of her Netflix deal to venture into the competitive realm of lifestyle entrepreneurship, challenging industry icons like Martha Stewart and Gwyneth Paltrow, according to insider sources per PageSix.
Since striking a multi-million dollar production agreement with Netflix alongside Prince Harry, Meghan has been strategically positioning herself to transition from her royal role into a lifestyle entrepreneur akin to Joanna Gaines or Gwyneth Paltrow, sources reveal.
While the couple's Netflix deal should conclude next year, Meghan is reportedly focusing on projects that align with her personal interests and experiences. Among these projects is a film adaptation of Carley Fortune’s popular book, “Meet Me By the Lake,” and discussions for a potential documentary series featuring Harry's travels to Africa.
Insiders speculate that Meghan Markle is eyeing a venture reminiscent of her former lifestyle blog, The Tig, aiming to rival established figures like Martha Stewart and Gwyneth Paltrow in the lifestyle space.
According to industry sources, Meghan's approach will prioritize authenticity and relatability, drawing inspiration from successful personalities like Drew Barrymore. Advised by influential figures such as Claire Waight Keller and Victoria Jackson, Meghan aims to establish her own brand empire grounded in genuine connection with her audience.
Recent glimpses into Meghan's activities, such as her participation in a cooking event showcasing traditional Afghan cuisine and her involvement in charitable initiatives like the “Together/Grenfell” cookbook, highlight her passion for food and community-building.
In light of these endeavors, publishers have reportedly pitched a cooking series concept inspired by the unifying power of food, aligning perfectly with Meghan's philanthropic efforts and personal interests.