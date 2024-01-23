Although the Ravens handled the Texans in a 34-10 contest, social media was abuzz about a Martin Luther King lookalike in the Baltimore crowd.

Social media was ablaze following a shot to the crowd to a fan who looked like Civil Rights Icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The irony wasn't lost on Twitter/X user @FlockEnthusiest, who pointed it out in a post on the platform.

“MLK done resurrected to witness a Lamar playoff masterpiece,” the user posted with a picture of the then-unnamed Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. lookalike.

The post amassed many shares and even immediately drew the attention of Wardell Roberts, the Raven's fan in question. Local publication The Baltimore Banner managed to track Roberts down and talk about the experience of going viral for his resemblance to the Morehouse alumnus. Although he found out about going viral from friends who were texting him, he didn't think it was because of him. He thought social media was reacting to a shirtless fan who was sitting behind him.

“I figured the camera would find him. Thought I might go home, run it back on the DVR, see us on the screen and that’s it,” he said in a quote obtained by the Baltimore Banner.

However, Roberts was wrong. He was the source of the viral post. News of his newfound popularity shocked him, seeing that he doesn't have a Twitter/X account. His phone continued to go off with notifications about his sudden online fame.

“It didn’t stop,” he said. “Everybody started sending it. They’re all saying, ‘You’re trending right now.’ It was everywhere. Even Dr. King’s daughter [Bernice King] saw it and got a chuckle out of it.”

Yes, even Bernice King got involved in the joke, tweeting that Roberts favored her father in the picture.

I have a great sense of humor, ya’ll. This post is funny. Some posts about/uses of my father’s image are not. This man resembles Daddy, tho. 😂 pic.twitter.com/BM8ZrrIZQ9 — Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 21, 2024

Although the viral fame is new for Roberts, his love for the Baltimore Ravens isn't. Per comments from The Baltimore Banner, he's been a fan for nearly all his life. He was even in attendance for the Raven's loss to the Chargers in the Wild Card round of the 2018 NFL Playoffs. Even then, he believed in the dream and vision of Lamar being the future face of the franchise.

“I remember people were chanting for Joe Flacco,” he said. “I was thinking about that Saturday. I always believed in Lamar. From day one I knew he could do it all. Obviously, he can run, but even some of my friends didn’t think he could throw the ball. I thought he just needed to be given the right system. Now he has it.”

He told The Baltimore Banner that he plans to go to the AFC Championship game and believes that the Ravens are going to make it to the Super Bowl after a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

“I think we’re headed to the Super Bowl,” he said. “It felt like we could be here, but the way they are locked in — the way Lamar is — it’s special.”

The Ravens host the AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 3:30 PM EST with the game being broadcast on CBS, the television home of Super Bowl LVIII.