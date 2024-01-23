Can the Chiefs beat the Ravens to make it back to the Super Bowl?

After proving all doubters wrong and facing his first road playoff game, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will once again hit the road to face the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game.

This will be Mahomes and the Chiefs' sixth straight AFC Championship Game dating back to 2018. They are 3-2 during that stretch and 13-3 overall in the NFL playoffs, with three Super Bowl appearances and two rings. They're hoping to make it to their fourth in five years.

Andy Reid and Mahomes have simply taken the place of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady as the dynasty of the NFL. Granted, it will be hard to ever duplicate anything of the sort that happened in New England with the Patriots and the longevity of it, but the Chiefs are trying to make up for it in a much shorter timeframe.

This is now a new chapter for the Chiefs, a much different one than the previous ones, starting with mostly being away from Arrowhead Stadium this postseason. They faced their familiar playoff rival, the Buffalo Bills, last weekend, handling business as usual, even if it was on the road. Now the competition, and maybe even the venue, gets much tougher against a top-seeded Ravens squad that has both a top-10 ranked offense and defense.

Do the Chiefs have what it takes to make it to their fourth Super Bowl in five years? Let's get into some Chiefs bold predictions for the AFC Championship Game.

WE GOT MORE TO DO. pic.twitter.com/QKkk8JNVyQ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 22, 2024

Travis Kelce scores and more Taylor Swift camera shots

Get ready, because there will be an abundant amount of Taylor Swift camera shots, as usual, this week, from the moment she arrives at M&T Bank Stadium to the final second of the game and after. It will be even worse after Travis Kelce makes each catch, especially if it's for a touchdown.

Before last week's Divisional Round game against the Bills, Kelce had been kept scoreless going back to Thanksgiving Week, making seven straight games. Against the Bills, he caught two touchdowns. He's had a total of 16 targets for 12 receptions and 146 yards as well this postseason, so if indeed this may be his last run, he's making it count. Expect more of that against the Ravens, making at least one score.

Patrick Mahomes gets sacked for the first time this postseason

For what had been a struggling offensive line this entire season that had only kept their prized quarterback sack-free for two games this year, they've yet to give up a sack in the postseason. That's likely to change against the Ravens, who have one of the most fierce pass rushes in the entire NFL. Mahomes gets sacked at least twice.

Chiefs wide receivers continue to catch and hold onto the ball, scoring twice

One of the major flaws for the Chiefs' offense this season has been their league-leading 44 drops accounted for by their receiving corps. But once the playoffs started, those drops severely minimized, where they've only had three drops over two games. Expect that trend to continue on Sunday, with the Chiefs reaching the end zone at least twice through the air.

Chiefs lose the AFC Championship game to the Ravens

It's hard to count the Chiefs out in this situation, one that Reid and Mahomes and others on the team now know so well and have succeeded in. Now that they have experience on the road in a tough environment like Buffalo, that should bode even more in their favor. Yet, this Ravens team is solid through and through, from the offense to the defense, with even a Hall of Fame kicker to add to it. This just hasn't felt like the Chiefs' year. It will end on Sunday.