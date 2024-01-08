Martin Scorsese's Jesus film may be only 80 minutes long, the Killers of the Flower Moon director revealed.

Martin Scorsese seems to be moving forward with his Jesus movie. And if his plan comes through, it will be his shortest film in years.

The acclaimed director is already planning out his Killers of the Flower Moon follow-up. Murmurs of a Jesus film being directed by Scorsese arose last year after Scorsese met with Pope Francis. And in a recent interview, Scorsese gave more updates regarding it.

Scorsese’s next adventure

Speaking to the LA Times, Scorsese reinforced that the Jesus film is still in the works. Their report states that Scorsese has completed the screenplay for the film in collaboration with Kent Jones. The film is planning to begin filming later this year.

The duo are still “swimming in inspiration,” Scorsese told the LA Times. The film is based on Shūsaku Endō’s book, A Life of Jesus. Endō also wrote Silence, a book Scorsese adapted.

Other details include that the Jesus film will “be set mostly in the present day,” however Scorsese doesn’t want to be “locked” into one specific time period. He aspires for the film to feel “timeless.”

Additionally, Scorsese only envisions the film being “around 80 minutes,” a far cry from The Irishman and Killers of the Flower Moon’s 209 and 206-minute runtimes, respectively. If the Jesus film is only 80 minutes, that’d be his shortest film by far since Hugo (126 minutes).

The film will also focus on “Jesus’ core teachings” but won’t “proselytize,” the report states.

“I’m trying to find a new way to make it more accessible and take away the negative onus of what has been associated with organized religion,” Scorsese said.

He further elaborated on this. “Right now, ‘religion,’ you say that word and everyone is up in arms because it’s failed in so many ways,” Scorsese explained .”But that doesn’t mean necessarily that the initial impulse was wrong. Let’s get back. Let’s just think about it. You may reject it. But it might make a difference in how you live your life — even in rejecting it. Don’t dismiss it offhand.

That’s all I’m talking about. And I’m saying that as a person who’s going to be 81 in a couple of days. You know what I’m saying?” he concluded.

A legend

Martin Scorsese is an acclaimed director. Some of his iconic works include Goodfellas, Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, The Departed, and The Wolf of Wall Street. His latest film, Killers of the Flower Moon, was just celebrated at the Golden Globes last night. It was nominated for seven awards, with Lily Gladstone taking home Best Actress — Motion Picture Drama.