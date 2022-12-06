By Ziggy Chavez · 2 min read

Marvel Midnight Suns have just recently been released and there is more to it than just playing through the storyline the first time. In this Marvel Midnight Suns Guides: Is there New Game +, we’ll talk about everything you need to know post-game.

You’ve beaten the game, now what?

To be very blunt with all of you, Marvel Midnight Suns has a New Game + mode. You’ve beaten Lilith and her army of Fallen with different characters which include Iron Man, Captain America, Wolverine, Spider-Man, Venom, Morbius, Scarlet Witch, Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel, Blade, Ghost Rider, Storm, Magik, Deadpool, Hulk, and Nico Minoru.

You can do it all over again but with a twist. In the New Game + mode, you get to use what you unlocked during the first round of the game. Upon starting all over again, you actually get to keep the friendship level and roster of heroes which you worked hard for in the first round. With this, you get to keep all the hero combos you’ve learned to love and all the cosmetics you’ve saved up for as well.

Do I get to keep everything I earned when I do New Game +?

As much as we would hope to get everything we worked for during the first round of completing the game, you don’t get everything back in the New Game + mode. Resources or items, hero abilities, hero levels, and any Abbey upgrades that you had then aren’t all gonna be available for you on your second round of the story. The research you’ve worked on isn’t also included but the level requirement for it is removed letting you go straight to improving them immediately.

Now that you’ve been able to play the game once, you’re more or less to get max friendship with every hero. All the problems you had before would be a breeze. If you haven’t been able to play the game, make sure to download Marvel Midnight Suns, beat Lilith and her army of Fallen, then do it all over again.

Make sure to come back for more guides on Marvel Midnight Suns here on ClutchPoints Gaming!