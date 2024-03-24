The new animated series, Marvel Zombies, might not be for the little ones, as the head of animation claims it will have a TV-MA rating.
IGN reports that with “pretty intense” storylines and more, this is quite a departure from the usual MCU series.
Of course, anything with zombies is bound to have torn flesh and bloody sequences. However, typically, Marvel tampers things down a bit and just has the hard-hitting fight sequences that don't include the living dead eating a limb.
Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios Head of Streaming, Television and Animation, said, “In terms of more mature animation, yeah, we're making a Marvel Zombies show right now that is pretty intense that's for sure a TV-MA show.”
The comparison to this to the recently released Disney+ X-Men '97 is that they both stay true to the comic.
He added, “And again, it's trying to honor the comics. And what was so great about the comics was it not pulling its punches. That's certainly what we're going. for on that project also.”
A lot was revealed about this new MCU series, which will also stream on Disney+, back in 2022 at San Diego Comic-Con, IGN states.
It will feature undead versions of Captain America, Scarlet Witch, Hawkeye, Ghost, Abomination, Captain Marvel, and Okoye. Plus, it will have characters that haven't turned and are working on trying to save the world. This includes Yelena, Kate Bishop, Red Guardian, Jimmy Woo, Death Dealer, Shang-Chi, and Kamal Khan/Ms. Marvel.
According to Marvel's website, the comic's official synopsis reads: “Earth has been overrun. Packs of zombies wander the streets in undead hordes, feeding on live flesh. Welcome to the dystopian world of Marvel Zombies, a reality where not even Earth's heroes are safe from the takeover!”
Creators of Marvel Zombies
This new series will be directed by Bryan Andrews and written by creator Zeb Wells, Superhero Hype reports.
It began with a five-issue limited series published in 2005. The series was referenced in the Disney+ show Marvel's What If…?, which is based on the new show.
Iman Vellani gives a preview of Ms Marvel's role in Marvel Zombies
In an interview with The Direct, Ms Marvel actor Iman Vellani shed some light on her character's role in the new series.
She said, “Kamala is kind of the center of the show. They described it to me, it's like, ‘She's basically the Frodo of the story.' And I was like, ‘That's amazing.'…I get to interact and meet all these people along her journey. And yes, they're only voices, and I don't get to hear their voices in real-time. But just, it's my fantasies, right? Like, knowing Kamala is going to interact with some really cool people, even if it's just animation, is so special in a lot of ways.”
So, put those kiddos to bed early, as Marvel Zombies will be released on Disney+ sometime in 2024.