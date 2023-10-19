Spider-Man and Spider-Man are back at it again, and swinging their way to high ratings. Here's what various critics are saying about Marvel's Spider-Man 2, including their reviews and their scores for the game.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Review Scores: 90 Average on Metacritic

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is a PlayStation 5 exclusive coming out on October 20, 2023.

Metacritic aggregated reviews for the game on PlayStation 5. Of the 129 reviews aggregated, 122 have a positive rating, while the remaining seven are still “To Be Determined”. The highest score that the game received is 100, while the lowest score so far is 80.

COGconnected gave the game a perfect score of 100, calling it “the greatest superhero game ever made.” They praised how the game “builds off the foundation laid by 2018's Spider-Man”, saying that this is “a shining example of how to create a sequel.” To them, the game “pulls no punches when evolving the experience, delivering an unforgettable ride that unequivocally demands your attention”

GamesHub also gave the game a perfect score of 100, saying that although the game was “weighed down by expectations” thanks to being the “sequel to one of the most impressive games of its era”, Insomniac Games “turned these expectations on their head, spinning a Spider-story that brims with confidence, style, and most importantly – an essential human touch.”

GGRecon gave the game another score of 100, calling it the “triumphant continuation of an already spectacular series that raised the bar of superhero games.” They, in particular, praised the story “that takes turns that I wouldn’t have expected”, as well as “fluid combat with haptic feedback considerations” and its “expansion of an already flawless and dynamic way to traverse the map.”

PlayStation Universe also gave the game a score of 100 in their review, describing Spider-Man 2 as “full of emotional highs that will make you get out of your chair and cheer at the screen in a way that few games have managed to achieve in recent memory.” To them, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is “a superior, spectacle stuffed action adventure that provides players with the ultimate superhero fantasy.” They also described it as being “full of surprising heart and delicate moments that balance beautifully with the sort of blockbuster superhero bombast that its developer has refined to a fine art.”

VGC scored the game a perfect 100, calling the game “an incredibly confident sequel and one of 2023's best.” They described it simply, saying that it was “incredibly fun to play, fast-paced and full of heart.” They went as far as to say that it is “arguably the best Marvel game ever”, thanks to how it “takes the best of the Spider-Man lore, and the best of Insomniac's penchant for excellent gameplay sequences.”

VG247 also scored the game a 100, saying that the game is “exceptional” and “the best a superhero game has ever felt.” They described the graphics as “a pure tour de force of what the PlayStation 5 can do”, and that it was “heavy, enticing, [and] exciting” to the heart. They also said that “open world is a tonic, the characters are a riot, [and] the villains are unbelievable in the best way.” In summary, for them, it is “the daftest, most earnest action game of 2023.”

The Guardian gave the game a perfect 100, saying that it was “a genuine pleasure to play something that has been so lovingly envisaged, and which is so true to its source material.” According to their review, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is “a game everyone with a PS5 should experience, augmented by an admirable range of accessibility options to ensure as wide a group of potential players as possible can be Spider-Man”

GamingTrend gave the game a slightly lower, but still high, score of 95, describing it as “a straight-out-of-the-comicbooks masterpiece, and one of the best superhero games ever made” They praised the story, which “swings to heights writers dream of”, as well as the gameplay which “has been gone over and improved off of it’s already stellar design.”

GameInformer also gives a score of 95, praising Insomniac for having “nailed that rarest of video game development feats”. In particular, they praised the team for having “landed a trilogy of games that all stand strong on their own merits but unite into a sweeping saga made better by experiencing its entirety.” They continue this praise by saying that the developers “found what makes superhero stories worth telling (and retelling) and given its likable heroes the journey they deserve.”

Digital Trends gave a score of 90, praising how the game “delivers a personal story about two busybodies struggling to find balance in their lives, while all webbed up in larger-than-life comic book arcs.” They said that said story was ” a perfect match for Insomniac’s winning action-adventure formula, which is improved in almost every conceivable way here.” Although the “expansive narrative and open-world checklists may feel overwhelming at times”, they still loved the game for everything it offered.

Hardcore Gamer gave another score of 90, calling the game “one of the most cinematic superhero games ever created.” They brought up that the game is a little shorter compared to the previous one, but was not a bad thing as “it includes a memorable main story and some of the best side quests found in an open world game.” They even praised Kraven for “being a more compelling villain than originally thought”, as well as Venom for being “an absolute treat.”

Trusted Reviews also scored the game a 90, saying that the game “is exactly what you want from a sequel.” They praised the game for “building upon the web-swinging traversal and thrilling combat with numerous upgrades, while also making the most of the PS5's cutting-edge hardware for improved visuals and instantaneous loading.” In particular, they praised the game's excellent story, describing it as “one of the best on-screen adaptations of Venom to date.”

Forbes gave the game a score of 85, calling the game “an easy recommendation.” They described the experience of playing the game as “all the Spider-action you need for a good long while.” They also brought up that we might be getting “another Miles-sized game or another sequel down the road” thanks to “about five dozen teasers and easter eggs by the end”. However, as mentioned above, fans won't be bored waiting for it thanks to this game.

Dexerto gives the game a score of 80, saying that Insomniac was able to “tap into the heart of its subject matter, be that Peter or Miles”, and that it was glorious. They said that the game “understands beautifully” how the two Spider-Men feel whenever they save the world or their neighborhood. However, they have some qualms with the game, saying that it was a shame that “the main narrative gets tangled in its own web of disparate elements, falling just shy of greatness.”

Gamespot also gives the game a score of 80, saying that the game “may largely give us more of what we've played in Insomniac's previous Spider-Man games.” Despite that, the “winning formula is still so damn fun that it really doesn't matter.” They praised the game's story in particular, bringing attention to its “exploration of loneliness” which creates “gripping new narratives” for the two heroes and two villains. According to them the game “unites all four characters in a riveting narrative throughline you'll want to see all the way through and has the gameplay hooks to keep you engaged the whole ride.”

Is Marvel's Spider-Man 2 worth it?

Judging from the fact that the game does not as of this article have any negative reviews, I would say that the game is definitely worth it. A lot of the reviews bring up the game's story, which is likely to be a treat both to fans of the superhero, as well as those who just came from the previous game. Not only that, but the game also has the gameplay to back it up, making sure that players don't get bored for the ride. As a lot of the reviews say, this game is a must-buy for those who own a PlayStation 5.

That's all for our look at Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the reviews of critics, as well as their scores. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.