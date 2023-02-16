The Purdue Boilermakers will travel to take on the Maryland Terrapins in a Thursday night Big Ten college basketball matchup at the XFINITY Center. With that said, check out our college basketball odds series which has our Purdue-Maryland prediction and pick.

Even after losing two of their last three games, Purdue is at the top of the AP rankings, with their 23-3 record, including a 12-3 record in the Big Ten. At home, the Boilermakers have turned in an impressive 12-1 record. Head coach Matt Painter has cemented Purdue as a college basketball powerhouse.

Maryland has turned in a solid season with a 17-8 record, going 8-6 in conference play. Head coach Kevin Willard comes to Maryland after an impressive 12-season turn at Seton Hall, where his teams made five tournament appearances. The Terps have gone 13-1 at the XFINITY Center.

Here are the Purdue-Maryland college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Purdue-Maryland Odds

Purdue Boilermakers: -1.5 (-104)

Maryland Terrapins: +1.5 (-118)

Over: 131.5 (-115)

Under: 131.5 (-105)

How To Watch Purdue vs. Maryland

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Big Ten Network Plus

Time: 6:30 PM ET/ 3:30 PM PT

Why Purdue Could Cover The Spread

Zach Edey has turned in a career season for the Boilermakers, leading the team with 22.2 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game. Talk about doing it all. Edey came to West Lafayette as an intriguing bench piece with envious size and has blossomed into one of the best big men in college basketball. Fletcher Loyer ranks second with 12.2 points, shooting 38.5 percent from the field. Braden Smith is narrowly missing double-digits, with 9.9 points, and leads the team with 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game. Purdue has averaged 73.9 points per game while holding their opponents to just 61.7 points per game.

Purdue ranks sixth in adjusted offensive efficiency, while they rank 21st in adjusted defensive efficiency according to KenPom.

Why Maryland Could Cover The Spread

Maryland’s offense is led by Jahmir Young, who is averaging 16.2 points, 3.2 assists, and 1.3 steals per game, all of which lead the team. Donta Scott is second with 12.0 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. Julian Reese leads the team with 6.4 rebounds per game and will need to team with Scott to outrebound Edey. Hakim Hart is third with 11.6 points per game on 50.3 percent shooting. The Terrapins have averaged 70.8 points per game, shooting 44.9 percent from the field. On defense, opponents have managed just 62.8 points per game against Maryland.

According to KenPom, Maryland ranks 39th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 30th in adjusted defensive efficiency.

Final Purdue-Maryland Prediction & Pick

Even with their home-court advantage, Purdue has Edey on their team to dominate Maryland.

Final Purdue-Maryland Prediction & Pick: Purdue -1.5 (-104), over 131.5 (-115)