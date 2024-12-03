After four seasons with the Maryland football team, wide receiver Tai Felton has officially declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. Felton released a heartfelt statement on his social media accounts, showing love to everyone who's made this dream a reality for the former three-star recruit out of Ashburn, VA.

Expand Tweet

Following the statement of appreciation to his coaches, family, and Maryland football fans, Felton's now focused on ensuring he's drafted as highly as possible.

While there's a clear and obvious transition period between college football and the NFL, the Maryland receiver officially commits to taking the next step as he prepares for the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

Last year, a record was set for most offensive players drafted in the first round, and with Felton's declaration for the NFL Draft, he looks to join another offense-heavy Day 1.

Maryland football WR Tai Felton declares for 2025 NFL Draft

Felton had his best season with Maryland this year, leading the Big Ten in receptions (96) and receiving yards (1,124). Along with his conference-leading stats in 2024, Felton had his best season in touchdowns, hauling in nine scores through 12 games.

Among a top-heavy receiver class entering the 2025 NFL Draft, Felton will go against names like Travis Hunter, Tetairoa McMillan, and Emeka Egbuka. Felton's draft stock could fall due to the competition at the top of the class, but with his best season coming in 2024, he could just be brushing the surface of what he's capable of.

With Felton accepting an invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl on Dec. 1, his decision to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft wasn't overly surprising. The Reese's Senior Bowl has seen a massive influx of NFL talent come through Mobile, AL, and with what Jim Nagy is building, it's almost becoming a no-brainer for players to attend if they aren't a guaranteed first-round pick.

And considering his breakout season in 2024, Felton hopes to build off that momentum. Regardless of where he's drafted, the Maryland football player can look back on his time as a Terrapin content with what he accomplished at a school that isn't recognized as one of the top football programs in the nation.