Penn State’s dominant 44–7 victory over Maryland on Saturday wasn’t without controversy. The game's final seconds saw a late touchdown pass from Nittany Lions backup quarterback Beau Pribula to wide receiver Tyseer Denmark, capping a one-sided rivalry game at Beaver Stadium. The decision didn’t sit well with Maryland head coach Mike Locksley, leading to a tense postgame handshake with Penn State’s James Franklin.

Locksley didn’t hold back when addressing the situation after the game, calling the decision to score as time expired unnecessary. “It’s [expletive] is what it was,” Locksley said, via Happy Valley Insider. “I respect the game. I got a lot of respect for James (Franklin), his program. I think it was bullsh*t.”

Franklin, however, stood firm in his postgame defense of the decision, pointing to both the players’ opportunities and the broader implications for Penn State’s College Football Playoff hopes. “My job is to put threes and fours in the game, but when the threes and fours get to go in the game, they get to play football. Those guys deserve to play football,” Franklin explained. “On top of that, there’s also a change in college football. We are trying to play as long as we can, make the playoffs, and be seeded as high as possible. Scoring as many points and point differential matters. All of that matters.”

Penn State looks to the Big 10 Championship game

The late touchdown came on a fourth-and-12 play from the Maryland 15-yard line, with Maryland playing an aggressive defensive scheme. Franklin also pointed out that Maryland’s decision to play cover zero defense was a factor. “Your ones are in the game. You were trying to score. We’re trying to score. On top of that, you’re playing cover zero. If you don’t want [us to score]—play cover 2,” Franklin said.

The win secured Penn State’s place in the Big Ten Championship Game against No. 1 Oregon, setting the stage for a critical matchup that could heavily influence the College Football Playoff seedings. Meanwhile, Maryland ended its season at 4-8, marking its lowest win percentage since 2019 and halting a streak of three consecutive bowl appearances.

Locksley’s frustrations reflected the tough season for the Terrapins, while Franklin emphasized the competitive stakes of modern college football. “W. 1-0. I’m good with it,” Franklin concluded. “Anybody that’s not, that’s their problem.” As Penn State prepares for the Big Ten title game, this fiery exchange underscores the stakes and emotions that come with the playoff push in college football’s new era.